Re: All things Wembley
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 4:07 pm
Faithful One
ccs wrote:
Greyed out means not available (at the moment), not sold out.

I guess some ticket returns may be reselling in sold out blocks.

At least 25 blocks have yet to go on sale since the semi finals. (They may have been available before then.)


Don't get that then as they clearly are available. I just put four into my basket. Row 1 seats, four together.
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 4:11 pm
Faithful One wrote:
Don't get that then as they clearly are available. I just put four into my basket. Row 1 seats, four together.
As I said, some returns are getting resold. I should have said that greyed out doesn't mean sold out.
Many blocks are sold out, but there are still loads that aren't, but are greyed out at the moment.
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 4:15 pm
Faithful One
ccs wrote:
As I said, some returns are getting resold. I should have said that greyed out doesn't mean sold out.
Many blocks are sold out, but there are still loads that aren't, but are greyed out at the moment.


Just seems odd that they haven't coloured the block again then. People logging on will only see the upper tier block available which could put people off. Seems a shame.
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 5:20 pm
It's been like that for ages now, new upper tier blocks have been opened up at our end every 4 or 5 days, but the wigan end has hardy changed at all.
I think they're trying to fill blocks completely, rather than have them all looking half empty.

I reckon it'll be lowest attendance for a long time. Hope I'm wrong.

10k was automatically added to the actual attendance until this year - club Wembley, which had been paid for, but very few attended.
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 5:23 pm
number 6
would it hurt to give the true attendance rather than the inflated one?

most knew last years attendance was only in the region of 60-65 thousand
