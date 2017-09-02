WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Australia trip logistics

Re: Australia trip logistics
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 2:26 pm
Uppo58 wrote:
We're hiring a 50 seater to take us from from our hotel, returning following a beer or 2 after the game.. May only be interesting to you if your staying in our area, which is the De Vere Hotel at Potts Point.


I am staying at that Hotel there is at least 2 of us interested maybe 4 more .I am away from home at the moment could let you know tomorrow or Monday , my email address is drop me a line I will get back to you
Re: Australia trip logistics
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 2:58 pm
Best to delete your email address from your post and pm it instead.
Re: Australia trip logistics
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 2:23 pm
ccs wrote:
Best to delete your email address from your post and pm it instead.


Deleted thanks
Re: Australia trip logistics
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:38 am
Re: Australia trip logistics
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:09 am
Tooms2000 wrote:
I am staying at that Hotel there is at least 2 of us interested maybe 4 more .I am away from home at the moment could let you know tomorrow or Monday , my email address is drop me a line I will get back to you


Hi Tooms, I sent you a pm a couple of days ago. Just need to know your numbers pal. Cheers
Re: Australia trip logistics
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:00 am
Re: Australia trip logistics
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 6:20 am
Re: Australia trip logistics
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 6:30 pm
We arrive in Sydney fri 9th morning staying rushcutters bay going to get the train to woolongong Saturday morning to spend the day there but have been told the trains back to Sydney after the game finish early does anyone know about this?
Re: Australia trip logistics
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:00 pm
There is a talk at the KC, Thursday night 6pm - hosted by Andrew Earle. On the official website under the NSW section.

Originally only for his customers but now extended to those travelling independently - at least that's how I read it !

Personally I would like a bit more consideration than I have felt so far, just retired so lucky enough to have an extended trip !!

Really frustrated with the match ticket situation - you are entirely limited to a robot nominated 'best available' - must have been programmed by the Apprentice team as best concourse for us are the Wigan end !!

Be nice to see a goodly number of 'independenters' on Thursday, who knows what might be available.

Going to be great, can't wait.............
