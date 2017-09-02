There is a talk at the KC, Thursday night 6pm - hosted by Andrew Earle. On the official website under the NSW section.
Originally only for his customers but now extended to those travelling independently - at least that's how I read it !
Personally I would like a bit more consideration than I have felt so far, just retired so lucky enough to have an extended trip !!
Really frustrated with the match ticket situation - you are entirely limited to a robot nominated 'best available' - must have been programmed by the Apprentice team as best concourse for us are the Wigan end !!
Be nice to see a goodly number of 'independenters' on Thursday, who knows what might be available.
Going to be great, can't wait.............
