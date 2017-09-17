WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions

Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 12:17 am
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2991
Location: LEYTH
Barrett was robbed wrote:
It's quite remarkable how quiet the Leythers have got as the season has progressed, most only really pop up to pick on the fake frenchy these days


We can't get a word in........even though your mouths are full of @@@@ and pies. :lol: :lol: :lol:
Image Image Image
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 9:04 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5408
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
The praise Andrew Henderson gets is totally OTT, getting beaten easily by this poor Widnes team. It's not only today, when it matters, they simply can't get the result. They're a full time outfit and finished second in the championship as was to be expected. He needs to have them working on defence more.


As a Broncos fan I agree. This has been a very poor season for the club. Full time & finished miles behind HKR who beat us 3 times, out of the challenge cup first go, beaten by Toronto easily at home, lost to a few lower teams in the league. We beat some teams at the end of games on fitness which you would expect.
Fev a PT team just finished below us, pushed us in both games in London, sacked there manager, but Henderson gets praise.

To make it worse we've had very few injuries to a big squad. I don't get the praise he receives.
Mac out!
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 11:27 am
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1129
rover49 wrote:
Wouldn't a draw between Widnes and Cats relegate Leigh


Nope. Widnes would get 3rd spot as they have the better points difference and Catalans would face Leigh in France.
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 2:47 pm
TheUnassumingBadger User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 2:29 pm
Posts: 73
Location: Leeds, UK
I expect Catalan to do enough to get past that Widnes squad which again is depleted (how many games have they had anything like their 1st 13 fit this year?) and Leigh to do enough to get the home tie in the MPG.

Either way who cares, Widnes and Leigh 2 of about 5 or 6 teams who you could interchange in and out of SL and who will offer very little in the long run. Catalans used to be exciting and play some good football but they need to get rid of the holiday culture which all their non-french players appear to have subscribed to heartily this season.
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:02 pm
Brenio User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 15, 2007 3:27 pm
Posts: 129
Location: Northwich
TheUnassumingBadger wrote:
I expect Catalan to do enough to get past that Widnes squad which again is depleted (how many games have they had anything like their 1st 13 fit this year?) and Leigh to do enough to get the home tie in the MPG.

Either way who cares, Widnes and Leigh 2 of about 5 or 6 teams who you could interchange in and out of SL and who will offer very little in the long run. Catalans used to be exciting and play some good football but they need to get rid of the holiday culture which all their non-french players appear to have subscribed to heartily this season.


Who cares? I would imagine the supporters and players and owners of the clubs mentioned. and I dont recall Leeds offering much last season, and you didnt offer much in your game at Widnes this season. Imagine getting snotted by the team that finished 12th haha
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:50 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3233
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Brenio wrote:
Who cares? I would imagine the supporters and players and owners of the clubs mentioned. and I dont recall Leeds offering much last season, and you didnt offer much in your game at Widnes this season. Imagine getting snotted by the team that finished 12th haha


Yes, take that Leeds fans.

Hahahahahaaaaaaaa.
"What year is this?"
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:28 am
TheUnassumingBadger User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 2:29 pm
Posts: 73
Location: Leeds, UK
Brenio wrote:
Who cares? I would imagine the supporters and players and owners of the clubs mentioned. and I dont recall Leeds offering much last season, and you didnt offer much in your game at Widnes this season. Imagine getting snotted by the team that finished 12th haha


I'm not actually a Leeds fan, but in terms of what they offer; an average attendance of about 15k and despite a bad season last year, undoubted ambition to win trophies every year.

Do the owners of Widnes really care? They allowed your best, highest paid player to leave shortly before the start of the season for a sizeable fee and did nothing to replace him. It was almost a foregone conclusion that Widnes would be in the qualifiers when that happened given how important a player Brown was for that team. They took the financial reward in exchange for the increase in risk that they would lose their SL status.
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:18 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4015
TheUnassumingBadger wrote:
I'm not actually a Leeds fan, but in terms of what they offer; an average attendance of about 15k and despite a bad season last year, undoubted ambition to win trophies every year.

Do the owners of Widnes really care? They allowed your best, highest paid player to leave shortly before the start of the season for a sizeable fee and did nothing to replace him. It was almost a foregone conclusion that Widnes would be in the qualifiers when that happened given how important a player Brown was for that team. They took the financial reward in exchange for the increase in risk that they would lose their SL status.


So who do you support? You go to Widnes v Warrington as a neutral..Interesting.
Image
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 2:07 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4015
This Video is Hosted on Youtube : Users should see the AUP for allowable uses
Image
Users browsing this forum: Brenio, coco the fullback, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Khlav Kalash and 65 guests

