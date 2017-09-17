Brenio wrote: Who cares? I would imagine the supporters and players and owners of the clubs mentioned. and I dont recall Leeds offering much last season, and you didnt offer much in your game at Widnes this season. Imagine getting snotted by the team that finished 12th haha

I'm not actually a Leeds fan, but in terms of what they offer; an average attendance of about 15k and despite a bad season last year, undoubted ambition to win trophies every year.Do the owners of Widnes really care? They allowed your best, highest paid player to leave shortly before the start of the season for a sizeable fee and did nothing to replace him. It was almost a foregone conclusion that Widnes would be in the qualifiers when that happened given how important a player Brown was for that team. They took the financial reward in exchange for the increase in risk that they would lose their SL status.