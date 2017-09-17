I expect Catalan to do enough to get past that Widnes squad which again is depleted (how many games have they had anything like their 1st 13 fit this year?) and Leigh to do enough to get the home tie in the MPG.



Either way who cares, Widnes and Leigh 2 of about 5 or 6 teams who you could interchange in and out of SL and who will offer very little in the long run. Catalans used to be exciting and play some good football but they need to get rid of the holiday culture which all their non-french players appear to have subscribed to heartily this season.