The praise Andrew Henderson gets is totally OTT, getting beaten easily by this poor Widnes team. It's not only today, when it matters, they simply can't get the result. They're a full time outfit and finished second in the championship as was to be expected. He needs to have them working on defence more.

As a Broncos fan I agree. This has been a very poor season for the club. Full time & finished miles behind HKR who beat us 3 times, out of the challenge cup first go, beaten by Toronto easily at home, lost to a few lower teams in the league. We beat some teams at the end of games on fitness which you would expect.Fev a PT team just finished below us, pushed us in both games in London, sacked there manager, but Henderson gets praise.To make it worse we've had very few injuries to a big squad. I don't get the praise he receives.