WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions

Post a reply
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 12:17 am
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2976
Location: LEYTH
Barrett was robbed wrote:
It's quite remarkable how quiet the Leythers have got as the season has progressed, most only really pop up to pick on the fake frenchy these days


We can't get a word in........even though your mouths are full of @@@@ and pies. :lol: :lol: :lol:
Image Image Image
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 9:04 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5388
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
The praise Andrew Henderson gets is totally OTT, getting beaten easily by this poor Widnes team. It's not only today, when it matters, they simply can't get the result. They're a full time outfit and finished second in the championship as was to be expected. He needs to have them working on defence more.


As a Broncos fan I agree. This has been a very poor season for the club. Full time & finished miles behind HKR who beat us 3 times, out of the challenge cup first go, beaten by Toronto easily at home, lost to a few lower teams in the league. We beat some teams at the end of games on fitness which you would expect.
Fev a PT team just finished below us, pushed us in both games in London, sacked there manager, but Henderson gets praise.

To make it worse we've had very few injuries to a big squad. I don't get the praise he receives.
Mac out!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bearded, bewareshadows, bramleyrhino, Brenio, Brummy Leyther, Bull Mania, GansonTheClown, Google [Bot], HXSparky, Mike1970, Smith's Brolly, Upanunder, Wigg'n and 131 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,6531,96076,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM