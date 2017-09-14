boomer wrote: London don,t have, never have had , a ground, thats their problem, no roots, with all their multi millionair owners not a penny spent on a base, even a brown field site bought 20 years ago would be worht 10x that today, so i don,t think it will ever happen, so a nomadic existance, till they flop, shame.

A lot of teams don't own their own grounds in SL, what they have is a long term agreement in place to play at a set stadium that secures their location. London need get such an agreement and then stick to it. The trail finders might be it if it can be developed like I believe was been mooted.The stoop was a great ground but I think the RU history surrounding the Quins was always going to work against them.