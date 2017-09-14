|
Dropkick Murphy wrote:
If Widnes and Leigh have a problem with Hull KR they should have beaten them themselves. They had Super League advantage over a Championship team. As it is, tough.
100% this
Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:11 am
Still in Widnes' hands really so can't complain. With their much better points difference over Catalans then win their last two games and they're up.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:01 pm
I'm going for controversy here...
Widnes and Leigh to end on 6 points in 5th and 6th. Widnes auto relegated because Leigh stuff Halifax.
London win final 2 games.
London vs Leigh in the MPG with London having home advantage.
Leaving a possibility of 2 clubs changing over.
As for all the Widnes fans stating a championship club beat them.... when you are in the Middle 8s you are immediately classed as a FORMER SL team. You are no longer an SL team, but rather, requalifying to get into SL again. Its a realisation I got last season.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:46 pm
Very true, those in the middle 8s are no longer super league or championship clubs, they are all in the same new competition with the best 4 being promoted to super league and the worst 4 being demoted to the championship at the end of it
Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:20 pm
Out of interest, do London have a ground to SL standards, assuming SL has a minimum criteria ??
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:14 pm
London don,t have, never have had , a ground, thats their problem, no roots, with all their multi millionair owners not a penny spent on a base, even a brown field site bought 20 years ago would be worht 10x that today, so i don,t think it will ever happen, so a nomadic existance, till they flop, shame.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:46 am
London don,t have, never have had , a ground, thats their problem,
Although they have never owned a ground they played at The Stoop, Brentford and Charlton grounds in the past, which were all decent grounds. You are seeming to suggest all clubs own there own ground. Do Huddersfield, Wigan, Leigh for example?
Having spoken to the owner he has committed to further spending on players, marketing and a ground should we be promoted
Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:53 am
boomer wrote:
London don,t have, never have had , a ground, thats their problem, no roots, with all their multi millionair owners not a penny spent on a base, even a brown field site bought 20 years ago would be worht 10x that today, so i don,t think it will ever happen, so a nomadic existance, till they flop, shame.
A lot of teams don't own their own grounds in SL, what they have is a long term agreement in place to play at a set stadium that secures their location. London need get such an agreement and then stick to it. The trail finders might be it if it can be developed like I believe was been mooted.
The stoop was a great ground but I think the RU history surrounding the Quins was always going to work against them.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:43 am
boomer wrote:
London don,t have, never have had , a ground, thats their problem, no roots, with all their multi millionair owners not a penny spent on a base, even a brown field site bought 20 years ago would be worht 10x that today, so i don,t think it will ever happen, so a nomadic existance, till they flop, shame.
If you are stating London's ground isn't good enough, then Wakey are worse. They currently don't have anywhere to play in 2018.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
