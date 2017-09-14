I'm going for controversy here...
Widnes and Leigh to end on 6 points in 5th and 6th. Widnes auto relegated because Leigh stuff Halifax.
London win final 2 games.
London vs Leigh in the MPG with London having home advantage.
Leaving a possibility of 2 clubs changing over.
As for all the Widnes fans stating a championship club beat them.... when you are in the Middle 8s you are immediately classed as a FORMER SL team. You are no longer an SL team, but rather, requalifying to get into SL again. Its a realisation I got last season.
