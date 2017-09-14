WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions

Post a reply
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 6:24 am
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1865
Dropkick Murphy wrote:
If Widnes and Leigh have a problem with Hull KR they should have beaten them themselves. They had Super League advantage over a Championship team. As it is, tough.

100% this
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:11 am
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1072
Still in Widnes' hands really so can't complain. With their much better points difference over Catalans then win their last two games and they're up.
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:01 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 777
I'm going for controversy here...

Widnes and Leigh to end on 6 points in 5th and 6th. Widnes auto relegated because Leigh stuff Halifax.

London win final 2 games.

London vs Leigh in the MPG with London having home advantage.

Leaving a possibility of 2 clubs changing over.

As for all the Widnes fans stating a championship club beat them.... when you are in the Middle 8s you are immediately classed as a FORMER SL team. You are no longer an SL team, but rather, requalifying to get into SL again. Its a realisation I got last season.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BRIXTON, craig hkr, Egg Banjo, Fully, Gallanteer, Jake the Peg, Mike1970, Moe syslak, Norris Cole, SecondRowSaint, Smith's Brolly, The Devil's Advocate, Towns88, Vikingsufferer and 119 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,631,3751,82076,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > TODAY : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM