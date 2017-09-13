Judder Man wrote: The RFL won't be too bothered, there eyes are looking over the English Channel.

And there across the English Channel th RFL see the Garden of Eden, where before too long (hopefully by 2019) we can have the Catalans vs Toulouse local derby twice or three times a year (including Magic Weekend). Moreover the RFL imagine the euros will start pouring into a new TV deal, which involves telecasting all Catalans and Toulouse home games (to be shown on Sky, hence an improved Sky TV deal for the RFL) and Avignon joining League 1 or the Championship in 2019, with homes games televised on French TV.