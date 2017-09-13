WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions

Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 3:53 pm
LifeLongHKRFan
Most of the players left out hare or are going to have surgery on injuries. They have been playing needled up for the past 4-6 weeks. Why would you continue to play once what you wanted to achieve has been achieved?
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 3:59 pm
wrencat1873
number 6 wrote:
bet the rfl will be happy with that rover squad announcement lol, quite within their own right to pick who they want now they have done the job of being promoted


if catalan dont win friday night they dont deserve to be in superleague


The Leigh and Widnes fans wont be happy :shock:
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 4:04 pm
Hessle Roader
wrencat1873 wrote:
The Leigh and Widnes fans wont be happy :shock:


Then they shouldn't be happy with their own teams. Wire and Rovers have deservedly been put back into Superleague. If Widnes and Leigh don't like it then that's tough but its how it is.
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 4:22 pm
number 6
wrencat1873 wrote:
The Leigh and Widnes fans wont be happy :shock:



thats just tough/unlucky
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 4:45 pm
inside man
wrencat1873 wrote:
The Leigh and Widnes fans wont be happy :shock:

Every cloud......
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:36 pm
Willzay
Hessle Roader wrote:
Then they shouldn't be happy with their own teams. Wire and Rovers have deservedly been put back into Superleague. If Widnes and Leigh don't like it then that's tough but its how it is.


Cue the "they're bringing the game into disrepute... showing a lack of integrity....not doing us any favours" claptrap
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:55 pm
Judder Man
wrencat1873 wrote:
The Leigh and Widnes fans wont be happy :shock:


The RFL won't be too bothered, there eyes are looking over the English Channel.
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:38 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Judder Man wrote:
The RFL won't be too bothered, there eyes are looking over the English Channel.


And there across the English Channel th RFL see the Garden of Eden, where before too long (hopefully by 2019) we can have the Catalans vs Toulouse local derby twice or three times a year (including Magic Weekend). Moreover the RFL imagine the euros will start pouring into a new TV deal, which involves telecasting all Catalans and Toulouse home games (to be shown on Sky, hence an improved Sky TV deal for the RFL) and Avignon joining League 1 or the Championship in 2019, with homes games televised on French TV.
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:36 pm
Judder Man
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
And there across the English Channel th RFL see the Garden of Eden, where before too long (hopefully by 2019) we can have the Catalans vs Toulouse local derby twice or three times a year (including Magic Weekend). Moreover the RFL imagine the euros will start pouring into a new TV deal, which involves telecasting all Catalans and Toulouse home games (to be shown on Sky, hence an improved Sky TV deal for the RFL) and Avignon joining League 1 or the Championship in 2019, with homes games televised on French TV.


Maybe the RFL should move from Red Hall Lane to Rue Aime Ramond in Carcassonne and concentrate on the A61 corridor from Toulouse in the West to Narbonne in the East.
