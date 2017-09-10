WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions

Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:57 am
barham red





Snowy wrote:
And it's this that makes a mockery of this system.

You'd get extra money and a trophy for winning the middle 8's and it ain't to be sniffed at.

If HKR forfeit their game against Cats, there will be uproar.

Leigh fielded their strongest side for all 7 games last year. H Kr should be no different.


We've earned the right to do what we want now, still think we'll play a strongest side but the likes of Scruton need ops and carney maybe wouldve played but now there's no point in risking them.

Bottom line is two of leigh, Widnes and Catalan will have it in there own hands regardless of what we do. I don't envy þhe two who end up in the MPG but they will have that on crack at staying up.
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 2:27 pm
SirStan






Snowy wrote:
And it's this that makes a mockery of this system.

You'd get extra money and a trophy for winning the middle 8's and it ain't to be sniffed at.

If HKR forfeit their game against Cats, there will be uproar.

Leigh fielded their strongest side for all 7 games last year. H Kr should be no different.


We owe nobody any favours and I'm sure we feel no obligation to anyone. I hope we play the under-12's on Friday.

You fielded your strongest 17 'cos you don't run an academy or reserve team.
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 3:32 pm
bewareshadows






Roy Haggerty wrote:
The qualifiers are making a monkey out of anyone trying to predict anything. Last week, Widnes seemed on a roll while Hull KR were unconvincing. This week Hull KR pass the finishing line at the expense of Widnes!

You'd have to say Leigh seem to have the easiest run-in - if 'easy' is a fair description, with 2 games against championship sides. They should win both and finish on 8 points.

Catalans have the hardest run in, with two super league clubs, especially as one - Widnes - will be desperate to win. Cats fans will have to hope Hull KR might ease up, having achieved their goal. But one win won't be enough for the Cats, as their points difference is inferior to Leigh and it's hard to see it making up the ground.

Most people would back Widnes to beat London at home, securing them 8 points going into their final game with the Cats, and again they've got a much better points difference than the French side.

Bottom line is that if Cats don't win both of their next two games, they'll be playing away in the MPG. If they do win their next two games, they'll not be in the MPG at all. Their future is still in their hands, but the way they've struggled to beat championship opposition in these games suggests that they will soon join London and Bradford in being dumped out of Super League as a direct consequence of the catastrophic decision to bring back promotion and relegation to a sport which can ill-afford even more contraction to small towns and small crowds along the M62 corridor.



That's a terrible indictment saying that clubs like London, catalan and Bradford can't survive in a competitive industry, therefore should be subsidised by the creation of a cartel.

Sport is the ultimate competition, if you don't believe in competition in rugby league then it's basically saying rl is not worthy to be a sport.
We can be bold enough to make a stand and do battle for our views and beliefs. But we must strive to be mature enough not to resort to unnecessary personal attacks upon people with opposing views.
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:05 pm
Frosties.




Widnes 8 (68) - London H, Catalan A.
Catalan 6 (-12) - Hull KR A, Widnes H.
Leigh 4 (28) - Halifax H, London A.
London 3 (13) - Widnes A, Leigh H.

Next two weeks are going to be very interesting in the super eights. I genuinely hope that London get into the MPG, it'll show the system works even more with HKR promoted & another championship team in the MPG.
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:29 pm
fun time frankie





Snowy wrote:
And it's this that makes a mockery of this system.

You'd get extra money and a trophy for winning the middle 8's and it ain't to be sniffed at.

If HKR forfeit their game against Cats, there will be uproar.

Leigh fielded their strongest side for all 7 games last year. H Kr should be no different.

If you have to rely on other teams then it's your own fault really it's dog eat dog as we found out last year saying that I hope you stay up
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:27 pm
Seventies red




fun time frankie wrote:
Think there wil be a few changes to our team on Friday v Catalans can't see us beating them


I agree that there probably will be changes but not wholesale. Sheens will still want the team to win and will devise a suitable game plan with the players at his disposal to do just that.
I believe he will choose to include a sprinkling of fringe players such as Oakes and Cator etc, with senior experienced heads in there as well.
One thing is for sure, the younger players who Sheens does pick will all want to show what they can do, so you can be sure that they will all be fired up for the game against Catalans.
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:16 am
Snowy






fun time frankie wrote:
If you have to rely on other teams then it's your own fault really it's dog eat dog as we found out last year saying that I hope you stay up


I completely agree with you. Leigh have had too many brainfarts in this middle 8's not to be considered for automatic promotion yet were good enough to spank catalans.

I think the middle 8's IS the best competition by some margin. HKR have done their fans proud by grinding out 5 wins and London have played some fantastic Rugby.

BUT, If Leigh beat Halifax London need to beat Widnes to qualify for the MPG.

3 teams, Widnes, Catalans and Leigh can still be promoted automatically. If HKR make it 6/6 points difference could be huge and London v Leigh could be a MPG in itself !
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:[/quote]

[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]

OOpps - nowt changes !!

[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:06 pm
wrencat1873





Snowy wrote:
And it's this that makes a mockery of this system.

You'd get extra money and a trophy for winning the middle 8's and it ain't to be sniffed at.

If HKR forfeit their game against Cats, there will be uproar.

Leigh fielded their strongest side for all 7 games last year. H Kr should be no different.


You cant force any club to field their strongest 17 and if any club has achieved it's seasons objectives, they would be mad not to be thinking of the future ie, resting players who may have a knock.

Having said that, these are all professional sportsmen and every club will still be trying to win every game, it's just that the "lucky" ones can afford to rotate their squad.
It's the same at the top of SL, with Cas and Leeds both able to rotate their squads, which may have a significant effect on who makes it to the semi finals.

No point bleating about it, it's just how it is (and always will be).
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:17 pm
Nothus






HKR's squad for Friday is.....missing a few familiar names, shall we say.
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:57 pm
number 6





bet the rfl will be happy with that rover squad announcement lol, quite within their own right to pick who they want now they have done the job of being promoted


if catalan dont win friday night they dont deserve to be in superleague
