Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007
Snowy wrote:
And it's this that makes a mockery of this system.
You'd get extra money and a trophy for winning the middle 8's and it ain't to be sniffed at.
If HKR forfeit their game against Cats, there will be uproar.
Leigh fielded their strongest side for all 7 games last year. H Kr should be no different.
We've earned the right to do what we want now, still think we'll play a strongest side but the likes of Scruton need ops and carney maybe wouldve played but now there's no point in risking them.
Bottom line is two of leigh, Widnes and Catalan will have it in there own hands regardless of what we do. I don't envy þhe two who end up in the MPG but they will have that on crack at staying up.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 2:27 pm
Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005
Posts: 8478
Location: 2017 City of Culture
We owe nobody any favours and I'm sure we feel no obligation to anyone. I hope we play the under-12's on Friday.
You fielded your strongest 17 'cos you don't run an academy or reserve team.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 3:32 pm
Joined: Sat Sep 26, 2009
Posts: 8611
Location: Leeds
Roy Haggerty wrote:
The qualifiers are making a monkey out of anyone trying to predict anything. Last week, Widnes seemed on a roll while Hull KR were unconvincing. This week Hull KR pass the finishing line at the expense of Widnes!
You'd have to say Leigh seem to have the easiest run-in - if 'easy' is a fair description, with 2 games against championship sides. They should win both and finish on 8 points.
Catalans have the hardest run in, with two super league clubs, especially as one - Widnes - will be desperate to win. Cats fans will have to hope Hull KR might ease up, having achieved their goal. But one win won't be enough for the Cats, as their points difference is inferior to Leigh and it's hard to see it making up the ground.
Most people would back Widnes to beat London at home, securing them 8 points going into their final game with the Cats, and again they've got a much better points difference than the French side.
Bottom line is that if Cats don't win both of their next two games, they'll be playing away in the MPG. If they do win their next two games, they'll not be in the MPG at all. Their future is still in their hands, but the way they've struggled to beat championship opposition in these games suggests that they will soon join London and Bradford in being dumped out of Super League as a direct consequence of the catastrophic decision to bring back promotion and relegation to a sport which can ill-afford even more contraction to small towns and small crowds along the M62 corridor.
That's a terrible indictment saying that clubs like London, catalan and Bradford can't survive in a competitive industry, therefore should be subsidised by the creation of a cartel.
Sport is the ultimate competition, if you don't believe in competition in rugby league then it's basically saying rl is not worthy to be a sport.
We can be bold enough to make a stand and do battle for our views and beliefs. But we must strive to be mature enough not to resort to unnecessary personal attacks upon people with opposing views.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:05 pm
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006
Posts: 7886
Widnes 8 (68) - London H, Catalan A.
Catalan 6 (-12) - Hull KR A, Widnes H.
Leigh 4 (28) - Halifax H, London A.
London 3 (13) - Widnes A, Leigh H.
Next two weeks are going to be very interesting in the super eights. I genuinely hope that London get into the MPG, it'll show the system works even more with HKR promoted & another championship team in the MPG.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:29 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011
Posts: 5745
Location: east east hull
If you have to rely on other teams then it's your own fault really it's dog eat dog as we found out last year saying that I hope you stay up
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:27 pm
Joined: Mon Nov 24, 2008
Posts: 1737
fun time frankie wrote:
Think there wil be a few changes to our team on Friday v Catalans can't see us beating them
I agree that there probably will be changes but not wholesale. Sheens will still want the team to win and will devise a suitable game plan with the players at his disposal to do just that.
I believe he will choose to include a sprinkling of fringe players such as Oakes and Cator etc, with senior experienced heads in there as well.
One thing is for sure, the younger players who Sheens does pick will all want to show what they can do, so you can be sure that they will all be fired up for the game against Catalans.
Snowy
Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004
Posts: 7083
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
fun time frankie wrote:
If you have to rely on other teams then it's your own fault really it's dog eat dog as we found out last year saying that I hope you stay up
I completely agree with you. Leigh have had too many brainfarts in this middle 8's not to be considered for automatic promotion yet were good enough to spank catalans.
I think the middle 8's IS the best competition by some margin. HKR have done their fans proud by grinding out 5 wins and London have played some fantastic Rugby.
BUT, If Leigh beat Halifax London need to beat Widnes to qualify for the MPG.
3 teams, Widnes, Catalans and Leigh can still be promoted automatically. If HKR make it 6/6 points difference could be huge and London v Leigh could be a MPG in itself !
