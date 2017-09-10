WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions

Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:57 am
barham red
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5107
Snowy wrote:
And it's this that makes a mockery of this system.

You'd get extra money and a trophy for winning the middle 8's and it ain't to be sniffed at.

If HKR forfeit their game against Cats, there will be uproar.

Leigh fielded their strongest side for all 7 games last year. H Kr should be no different.


We've earned the right to do what we want now, still think we'll play a strongest side but the likes of Scruton need ops and carney maybe wouldve played but now there's no point in risking them.

Bottom line is two of leigh, Widnes and Catalan will have it in there own hands regardless of what we do. I don't envy þhe two who end up in the MPG but they will have that on crack at staying up.
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 2:27 pm
SirStan
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8475
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Snowy wrote:
And it's this that makes a mockery of this system.

You'd get extra money and a trophy for winning the middle 8's and it ain't to be sniffed at.

If HKR forfeit their game against Cats, there will be uproar.

Leigh fielded their strongest side for all 7 games last year. H Kr should be no different.


We owe nobody any favours and I'm sure we feel no obligation to anyone. I hope we play the under-12's on Friday.

You fielded your strongest 17 'cos you don't run an academy or reserve team.
