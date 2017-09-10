Snowy wrote: And it's this that makes a mockery of this system.



You'd get extra money and a trophy for winning the middle 8's and it ain't to be sniffed at.



If HKR forfeit their game against Cats, there will be uproar.



Leigh fielded their strongest side for all 7 games last year. H Kr should be no different.

We've earned the right to do what we want now, still think we'll play a strongest side but the likes of Scruton need ops and carney maybe wouldve played but now there's no point in risking them.Bottom line is two of leigh, Widnes and Catalan will have it in there own hands regardless of what we do. I don't envy þhe two who end up in the MPG but they will have that on crack at staying up.