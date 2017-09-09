|
RoyBoy29 wrote:
You sir are an ass hole
Well, here is my prediction.
Warrington to finish 7/7
Hull Kr even in party mode to smash an absolute pish poor Catalans and finish 6/7
Widnes to stay up 5/7
Leigh to beat Fax but lose to London 3/7
Catalans to lose both games and play Leigh due to a poor for and against
London 2-1-5. Lose to Widnes but get their rewards v Leigh
Fax 1/6. Been unlucky fax but will pick up their win against Fev
Fev to stay on 1 point.
Probably more twists and turns and the ability to grind out games for HKR being the difference without being outstanding.
London unlucky and Leigh in some aspects as they deserved more against Warrington. Stay in that vain and they will be ok.
Personally, I'd rather play Catalans in France. What they dished up today was total tripe!
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.
A wind up merchant but a good lad.
:lol:[/quote]
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]
OOpps - nowt changes !!
[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]
Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:57 pm
The qualifiers are making a monkey out of anyone trying to predict anything. Last week, Widnes seemed on a roll while Hull KR were unconvincing. This week Hull KR pass the finishing line at the expense of Widnes!
You'd have to say Leigh seem to have the easiest run-in - if 'easy' is a fair description, with 2 games against championship sides. They should win both and finish on 8 points.
Catalans have the hardest run in, with two super league clubs, especially as one - Widnes - will be desperate to win. Cats fans will have to hope Hull KR might ease up, having achieved their goal. But one win won't be enough for the Cats, as their points difference is inferior to Leigh and it's hard to see it making up the ground.
Most people would back Widnes to beat London at home, securing them 8 points going into their final game with the Cats, and again they've got a much better points difference than the French side.
Bottom line is that if Cats don't win both of their next two games, they'll be playing away in the MPG. If they do win their next two games, they'll not be in the MPG at all. Their future is still in their hands, but the way they've struggled to beat championship opposition in these games suggests that they will soon join London and Bradford in being dumped out of Super League as a direct consequence of the catastrophic decision to bring back promotion and relegation to a sport which can ill-afford even more contraction to small towns and small crowds along the M62 corridor.
Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:15 pm
Roy Haggerty wrote:
The qualifiers are making a monkey out of anyone trying to predict anything. Last week, Widnes seemed on a roll while Hull KR were unconvincing. This week Hull KR pass the finishing line at the expense of Widnes!
You'd have to say Leigh seem to have the easiest run-in - if 'easy' is a fair description, with 2 games against championship sides. They should win both and finish on 8 points.
Catalans have the hardest run in, with two super league clubs, especially as one - Widnes - will be desperate to win. Cats fans will have to hope Hull KR might ease up, having achieved their goal. But one win won't be enough for the Cats, as their points difference is inferior to Leigh and it's hard to see it making up the ground.
Most people would back Widnes to beat London at home, securing them 8 points going into their final game with the Cats, and again they've got a much better points difference than the French side.
Bottom line is that if Cats don't win both of their next two games, they'll be playing away in the MPG. If they do win their next two games, they'll not be in the MPG at all. Their future is still in their hands, but the way they've struggled to beat championship opposition in these games suggests that they will soon join London and Bradford in being dumped out of Super League as a direct consequence of the catastrophic decision to bring back promotion and relegation to a sport which can ill-afford even more contraction to small towns and small crowds along the M62 corridor.
loop
Cats could finish 9th and not get relegated.
There is a hidden agenda in all this, and it would not surprise me to see no relegation this year!
|
Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:53 pm
Think there wil be a few changes to our team on Friday v Catalans can't see us beating them
Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:47 am
fun time frankie wrote:
Think there wil be a few changes to our team on Friday v Catalans can't see us beating them
Think you are right, Rovers will relax, they have done the job, Catalans vs Widnes should decide who goes up and who plays in the MPG against leigh.
Fair play to Rovers, Widnes attacking play was awful, never looked like scoring and the only time they did it resulted in a Rovers try.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:06 am
Dave K. wrote:
Think you are right, Rovers will relax, they have done the job, Catalans vs Widnes should decide who goes up and who plays in the MPG against leigh.
Fair play to Rovers, Widnes attacking play was awful, never looked like scoring and the only time they did it resulted in a Rovers try.
And it's this that makes a mockery of this system.
You'd get extra money and a trophy for winning the middle 8's and it ain't to be sniffed at.
If HKR forfeit their game against Cats, there will be uproar.
Leigh fielded their strongest side for all 7 games last year. H Kr should be no different.
|
Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:11 am
Snowy wrote:
And it's this that makes a mockery of this system.
You'd get extra money and a trophy for winning the middle 8's and it ain't to be sniffed at.
If HKR forfeit their game against Cats, there will be uproar.
Leigh fielded their strongest side for all 7 games last year. H Kr should be no different.
Unfortunately this kind of things happen in all sports all over the world, so it's nothing to do with the system.
I'm sure Sheens will put out a strong side and will want to win, but in a 50/50 with one team desperate to win and one with nothing to play for, think there will only be one winner.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:23 am
Snowy wrote:
And it's this that makes a mockery of this system.
You'd get extra money and a trophy for winning the middle 8's and it ain't to be sniffed at.
If HKR forfeit their game against Cats, there will be uproar.
Leigh fielded their strongest side for all 7 games last year. H Kr should be no different.
Sheens will play the strongest side available. However, anyoneneeding surgery before next season or carrying a moderate knock probably won't play as their treatment will start now to prepare for next year. Next week will probably see some talented young players like ZDC and Atkin with a few seniors. If Cats are that bad we still might sneak it. It may also be an indication of players we might release, like Ellis, if he plays them injured.
For me, Widnes to go down. Feel sorry for the fans, but the team is very ordinary and the owners haven't done anything about Betts all season when it is clear he is clueless.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:48 am
Snowy wrote:
loop
Cats could finish 9th and not get relegated.
There is a hidden agenda in all this, and it would not surprise me to see no relegation this year!
You need help, there is no one hiding under the bed and the bogey man isn't real either
Also, Catalan were 10th before the qualifiers ??
Do you mean lose the MPG and not get relegated ?
Last edited by wrencat1873
on Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:14 am, edited 1 time in total.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:12 am
From the perspective of a top 4/top 8 Super League club you really don't realise how brutal these Qualifiers are until you end up playing in them. You just assume SL clubs with beat Ch clubs and stay up with no real concerns, which in the main is what ends up happening. However once you're actually involved you discover how genuinely easier said than done that actually is. Wires have been dreadful in the last three games, absolutely awful, and our only saving grace is that the level of opposition just wasn't quite good enough to get over the line and beat us, but they all had a very good go at it. 68 points conceded V London and Leigh and two wins with a total of +4 points difference. If either had managed to punish us then we would still be at very risk of being dragged into the MPG because even ten points can land you in it if you get unlucky with other results not going your way. I agree with P&R because I've always firmly believed there should be a pathway to Super League that can be achieved by simply winning games. I also think the current format is quite good because it creates exciting and close competition which is what sport needs. It has been a horrible month to be a Wire though and there's no celebration just relief that it's now effectively over for us.
