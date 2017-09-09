WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions

Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:53 pm
Snowy
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 7081
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
RoyBoy29 wrote:
You sir are an ass hole


Well, here is my prediction.

Warrington to finish 7/7
Hull Kr even in party mode to smash an absolute pish poor Catalans and finish 6/7
Widnes to stay up 5/7
Leigh to beat Fax but lose to London 3/7
Catalans to lose both games and play Leigh due to a poor for and against
London 2-1-5. Lose to Widnes but get their rewards v Leigh
Fax 1/6. Been unlucky fax but will pick up their win against Fev
Fev to stay on 1 point.

Probably more twists and turns and the ability to grind out games for HKR being the difference without being outstanding.
London unlucky and Leigh in some aspects as they deserved more against Warrington. Stay in that vain and they will be ok.

Personally, I'd rather play Catalans in France. What they dished up today was total tripe!
loop


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:[/quote]

[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]

OOpps - nowt changes !!

[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:57 pm
Roy Haggerty
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5288
Location: London
The qualifiers are making a monkey out of anyone trying to predict anything. Last week, Widnes seemed on a roll while Hull KR were unconvincing. This week Hull KR pass the finishing line at the expense of Widnes!

You'd have to say Leigh seem to have the easiest run-in - if 'easy' is a fair description, with 2 games against championship sides. They should win both and finish on 8 points.

Catalans have the hardest run in, with two super league clubs, especially as one - Widnes - will be desperate to win. Cats fans will have to hope Hull KR might ease up, having achieved their goal. But one win won't be enough for the Cats, as their points difference is inferior to Leigh and it's hard to see it making up the ground.

Most people would back Widnes to beat London at home, securing them 8 points going into their final game with the Cats, and again they've got a much better points difference than the French side.

Bottom line is that if Cats don't win both of their next two games, they'll be playing away in the MPG. If they do win their next two games, they'll not be in the MPG at all. Their future is still in their hands, but the way they've struggled to beat championship opposition in these games suggests that they will soon join London and Bradford in being dumped out of Super League as a direct consequence of the catastrophic decision to bring back promotion and relegation to a sport which can ill-afford even more contraction to small towns and small crowds along the M62 corridor.
Image

"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:15 pm
Snowy
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 7081
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
Roy Haggerty wrote:
The qualifiers are making a monkey out of anyone trying to predict anything. Last week, Widnes seemed on a roll while Hull KR were unconvincing. This week Hull KR pass the finishing line at the expense of Widnes!

You'd have to say Leigh seem to have the easiest run-in - if 'easy' is a fair description, with 2 games against championship sides. They should win both and finish on 8 points.

Catalans have the hardest run in, with two super league clubs, especially as one - Widnes - will be desperate to win. Cats fans will have to hope Hull KR might ease up, having achieved their goal. But one win won't be enough for the Cats, as their points difference is inferior to Leigh and it's hard to see it making up the ground.

Most people would back Widnes to beat London at home, securing them 8 points going into their final game with the Cats, and again they've got a much better points difference than the French side.

Bottom line is that if Cats don't win both of their next two games, they'll be playing away in the MPG. If they do win their next two games, they'll not be in the MPG at all. Their future is still in their hands, but the way they've struggled to beat championship opposition in these games suggests that they will soon join London and Bradford in being dumped out of Super League as a direct consequence of the catastrophic decision to bring back promotion and relegation to a sport which can ill-afford even more contraction to small towns and small crowds along the M62 corridor.
loop

Cats could finish 9th and not get relegated.

There is a hidden agenda in all this, and it would not surprise me to see no relegation this year!
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:[/quote]

[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]

OOpps - nowt changes !!

[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:53 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5734
Location: east east hull
Think there wil be a few changes to our team on Friday v Catalans can't see us beating them
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:47 am
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18122
Location: Back in Hull.
fun time frankie wrote:
Think there wil be a few changes to our team on Friday v Catalans can't see us beating them


Think you are right, Rovers will relax, they have done the job, Catalans vs Widnes should decide who goes up and who plays in the MPG against leigh.

Fair play to Rovers, Widnes attacking play was awful, never looked like scoring and the only time they did it resulted in a Rovers try.
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:06 am
Snowy
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 7081
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
Dave K. wrote:
Think you are right, Rovers will relax, they have done the job, Catalans vs Widnes should decide who goes up and who plays in the MPG against leigh.

Fair play to Rovers, Widnes attacking play was awful, never looked like scoring and the only time they did it resulted in a Rovers try.


And it's this that makes a mockery of this system.

You'd get extra money and a trophy for winning the middle 8's and it ain't to be sniffed at.

If HKR forfeit their game against Cats, there will be uproar.

Leigh fielded their strongest side for all 7 games last year. H Kr should be no different.
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:[/quote]

[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]

OOpps - nowt changes !!

[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:11 am
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18122
Location: Back in Hull.
Snowy wrote:
And it's this that makes a mockery of this system.

You'd get extra money and a trophy for winning the middle 8's and it ain't to be sniffed at.

If HKR forfeit their game against Cats, there will be uproar.

Leigh fielded their strongest side for all 7 games last year. H Kr should be no different.


Unfortunately this kind of things happen in all sports all over the world, so it's nothing to do with the system.

I'm sure Sheens will put out a strong side and will want to win, but in a 50/50 with one team desperate to win and one with nothing to play for, think there will only be one winner.
