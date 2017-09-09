RoyBoy29 wrote:
You sir are an ass hole
Well, here is my prediction.
Warrington to finish 7/7
Hull Kr even in party mode to smash an absolute pish poor Catalans and finish 6/7
Widnes to stay up 5/7
Leigh to beat Fax but lose to London 3/7
Catalans to lose both games and play Leigh due to a poor for and against
London 2-1-5. Lose to Widnes but get their rewards v Leigh
Fax 1/6. Been unlucky fax but will pick up their win against Fev
Fev to stay on 1 point.
Probably more twists and turns and the ability to grind out games for HKR being the difference without being outstanding.
London unlucky and Leigh in some aspects as they deserved more against Warrington. Stay in that vain and they will be ok.
Personally, I'd rather play Catalans in France. What they dished up today was total tripe!