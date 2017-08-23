craig hkr wrote: Just looking at table with 3 rounds left. Trying to work out scenarios and Possible points to be safe in top 3.That Widnes win I didn't really expect

No, the Widnes win today has really thrown the cat amongst the pigeons. It makes it difficult to call. Looking at the fixtures we have left:Wire v Leigh = WireHullKR v Widnes = ?Cats v Fev = CatsLondon v Fax - doesn't matterLeigh v Fax = LeighFev v Wire = WireHull KR v Cats = ?Widnes v London = WidnesLondon v Leigh = LeighWire v Hull KR = WireCats v Widnes = ?Fax v Fev = doesn't matterFinal likely pointsWire- 14Hull KR- 8 min, 12 maxWidnes- 8 min, 12 maxLeigh- 8 min, 10 maxCats- 6 min, 12 maxLondon, Fev, Fax - all out of itThere's any number of combinations which could happen. For example, after watching London nearly sneak Wire yesterday, you wouldn't be looking forward to going there if you were a Leigh fan. Will Cats home advantage work for them against Widnes, and can Hull KR pull off another win against a pro side at home?If you always assumed SL clubs would beat champ clubs, then Hull KR may well find they're back in the mix of the MPG, finishing on 8.For what it's worth, my bets would be on the following, but I'm not confident enough to put money on it:Wire v Leigh = WireHullKR v Widnes = WidnesCats v Fev = CatsLondon v Fax - doesn't matterLeigh v Fax = LeighFev v Wire = WireHull KR v Cats = CatsWidnes v London = WidnesLondon v Leigh = LeighWire v Hull KR = WireCats v Widnes = CatsFax v Fev = doesn't matterFinal likely pointsWire- 14Cats- 12Widnes- 10Hull KR- 8Leigh- 8London, Fev, Fax - all out of itReplay of last year's MPG, with home advantage decided by points difference, which I think will go Leigh's way because KR on this prediction are losing their next 3 games while Leigh will win 2.There's a prediction which will last a whole week....