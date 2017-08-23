WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions

Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 11:22 am
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12435
PrinterThe wrote:
If HKR beat Fev away and Widnes at home which is possible then they'll be qualified before the Catalans game.

I know Widnes have had a fairly easy start, but their results suggest to me that they will be too strong for Hull KR. They are hammering Championship opposition. whereas Hull KR are only just sneaking past them. However, this experience of winning close games bodes well for Hull KR if they do end up in the MPG.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 1:00 pm
hooligan27
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 379
But when not if Halifax beat cats, fev and London we should be on 6 with the better points difference to make the mpg
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 3:01 pm
PrinterThe
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 997
Grimmy wrote:
I know Widnes have had a fairly easy start, but their results suggest to me that they will be too strong for Hull KR. They are hammering Championship opposition. whereas Hull KR are only just sneaking past them. However, this experience of winning close games bodes well for Hull KR if they do end up in the MPG.


I think last year the SL teams were racking up bigger wins over other Championship teams than what Leigh did but when time came to play Leigh the games felt different and a lot more tense and significant. Given they managed to go away to Leigh and win the other week then maybe HKR are not so much looking past the other Championship teams because they obviously can't afford to slip up against them but do have a bit more of a focus on those fixtures vs SL teams.
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 4:31 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 815
Just looking at table with 3 rounds left. Trying to work out scenarios and Possible points to be safe in top 3.That Widnes win I didn't really expect
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 4:44 pm
The Horses Mouth
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Mar 05, 2013 11:47 am
Posts: 152
Location: Back Of The Stables Behind Naughton Park.
craig hkr wrote:
Just looking at table with 3 rounds left. Trying to work out scenarios and Possible points to be safe in top 3.That Widnes win I didn't really expect


I always thought we would win this game, we've beaten Leigh twice already this year.

Leigh and Catalan are under the cosh now, another loss puts either of them at best in the MPG and possibly straight down.

HKR will be looking over their shoulders now, they've got possibly the three toughest games to come so could find themselves finishing on 8 points with a couple of other sides. May all come down to points difference for the MPG.
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 4:51 pm
Roy Haggerty
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5274
Location: London
craig hkr wrote:
Just looking at table with 3 rounds left. Trying to work out scenarios and Possible points to be safe in top 3.That Widnes win I didn't really expect


No, the Widnes win today has really thrown the cat amongst the pigeons. It makes it difficult to call. Looking at the fixtures we have left:

Wire v Leigh = Wire
HullKR v Widnes = ?
Cats v Fev = Cats
London v Fax - doesn't matter

Leigh v Fax = Leigh
Fev v Wire = Wire
Hull KR v Cats = ?
Widnes v London = Widnes

London v Leigh = Leigh
Wire v Hull KR = Wire
Cats v Widnes = ?
Fax v Fev = doesn't matter

Final likely points

Wire- 14
Hull KR- 8 min, 12 max
Widnes- 8 min, 12 max
Leigh- 8 min, 10 max
Cats- 6 min, 12 max
London, Fev, Fax - all out of it

There's any number of combinations which could happen. For example, after watching London nearly sneak Wire yesterday, you wouldn't be looking forward to going there if you were a Leigh fan. Will Cats home advantage work for them against Widnes, and can Hull KR pull off another win against a pro side at home?

If you always assumed SL clubs would beat champ clubs, then Hull KR may well find they're back in the mix of the MPG, finishing on 8.

For what it's worth, my bets would be on the following, but I'm not confident enough to put money on it:

Wire v Leigh = Wire
HullKR v Widnes = Widnes
Cats v Fev = Cats
London v Fax - doesn't matter

Leigh v Fax = Leigh
Fev v Wire = Wire
Hull KR v Cats = Cats
Widnes v London = Widnes

London v Leigh = Leigh
Wire v Hull KR = Wire
Cats v Widnes = Cats
Fax v Fev = doesn't matter

Final likely points

Wire- 14
Cats- 12
Widnes- 10
Hull KR- 8
Leigh- 8

London, Fev, Fax - all out of it

Replay of last year's MPG, with home advantage decided by points difference, which I think will go Leigh's way because KR on this prediction are losing their next 3 games while Leigh will win 2.

There's a prediction which will last a whole week....
Image

"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 5:02 pm
PrinterThe
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 997
Very tricky to call. I think HKR will find the one win to go up maybe even against Wire last week when Warrington will have already qualified and in holiday mode.

Think it'll be Catalans vs Leigh
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 5:17 pm
Leon Ashton
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 9:32 am
Posts: 1312
Roy Haggerty wrote:

Replay of last year's MPG, with home advantage decided by points difference, which I think will go Leigh's way because KR on this prediction are losing their next 3 games while Leigh will win 2.

There's a prediction which will last a whole week....


I'm confident to put a lot of money on the MPG not been a replay of last years game :wink: Do you know a bookies that will let me put a bet on it?
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 6:02 pm
Roy Haggerty
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5274
Location: London
Leon Ashton wrote:
I'm confident to put a lot of money on the MPG not been a replay of last years game :wink: Do you know a bookies that will let me put a bet on it?



Durrr.... good point. Being a bit blonde about Hull KR being relegated while Leigh came up!
Image

"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "
Previous

