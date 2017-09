Grimmy wrote: I know Widnes have had a fairly easy start, but their results suggest to me that they will be too strong for Hull KR. They are hammering Championship opposition. whereas Hull KR are only just sneaking past them. However, this experience of winning close games bodes well for Hull KR if they do end up in the MPG.

I think last year the SL teams were racking up bigger wins over other Championship teams than what Leigh did but when time came to play Leigh the games felt different and a lot more tense and significant. Given they managed to go away to Leigh and win the other week then maybe HKR are not so much looking past the other Championship teams because they obviously can't afford to slip up against them but do have a bit more of a focus on those fixtures vs SL teams.