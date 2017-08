PrinterThe wrote: If HKR beat Fev away and Widnes at home which is possible then they'll be qualified before the Catalans game.

I know Widnes have had a fairly easy start, but their results suggest to me that they will be too strong for Hull KR. They are hammering Championship opposition. whereas Hull KR are only just sneaking past them. However, this experience of winning close games bodes well for Hull KR if they do end up in the MPG.