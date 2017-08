If Fax can take the best from their games against Wire and HKR then beating the Dragons in the next game is a real possibility. If HKR beat Fev and Wire beat London at the same time, then the bottom 4 would all have 1 or 2 points with 3 games to go.



If Fax lose again, then the gap between 5th and the rest will probably be too much to overcome.



To be honest, it does look most likely that two from Leigh/Widnes/Catalans will be competing in the MPG, but wins for Fev and/or London of course throw up different possibilities.