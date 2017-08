Nothus wrote: Hull KRs final game against Warrington is also working in their favour - playing Wire in the final game when there's a good chance they will already be safe. If Hull KR still have something to play for at that point it could be an important 2 points.

Although you may be right, Warrington is not the game you want to play needing any points for survival or, to avoid the MPG.Wire have massively underperformed this season but they are capable of good things, remember the World Club Series.