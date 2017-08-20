Roy Haggerty wrote: That would be fun, but I can't see it. More likely:



Rovers beat Fev - 8

Cats beat Fev Fax Rovers Widnes - 10

Widnes beat Rovers And London - 8

Leigh beat Fax, Widnes and London - 10



I think Cats still have their fate in their own hands just, because their 'easier' games are tail-ended. I can see the mpg being between Widnes and Rovers

Yes I am more leaning to this suggestion, I think that HKR haven't flattered to decieve, OK good on them they have got the victories but has anything been convincing, scraped home against 2 fellow Champ clubs and beat a totally pathetic Leigh team with no conviction or organisation, I to think they will finish on 8 points and play either Leigh or Widnes in the MPG whoever wins next weekend. Cats will come to, Wire are safe.