Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 8:55 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Looking at the fixtures I think there is a chance that the difference between automatic promotion and MPG goes on points difference.

Rovers beat Warrington and Fev = 10 points
Catalans beat Rovers, Fev, Fax and Widnes = 10 points
Widnes beat Rovers, London and Leigh = 10 points
Leigh beat Fax and London = 8 points

That would put 2-4 place on 10 points.

Some massive games coming up.


That would be fun, but I can't see it. More likely:

Rovers beat Fev - 8
Cats beat Fev Fax Rovers Widnes - 10
Widnes beat Rovers And London - 8
Leigh beat Fax, Widnes and London - 10

I think Cats still have their fate in their own hands just, because their 'easier' games are tail-ended. I can see the mpg being between Widnes and Rovers
