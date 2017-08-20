Dave K. wrote: Looking at the fixtures I think there is a chance that the difference between automatic promotion and MPG goes on points difference.



Rovers beat Warrington and Fev = 10 points

Catalans beat Rovers, Fev, Fax and Widnes = 10 points

Widnes beat Rovers, London and Leigh = 10 points

Leigh beat Fax and London = 8 points



That would put 2-4 place on 10 points.



Some massive games coming up.

That would be fun, but I can't see it. More likely:Rovers beat Fev - 8Cats beat Fev Fax Rovers Widnes - 10Widnes beat Rovers And London - 8Leigh beat Fax, Widnes and London - 10I think Cats still have their fate in their own hands just, because their 'easier' games are tail-ended. I can see the mpg being between Widnes and Rovers