WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions

Post a reply
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 8:20 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7842
1. Warrington (P3 W3 - 6) - London A, Leigh H, Featherstone A, Hull KR H.
2. Leigh (P3 W2 L1 - 4) - Widnes H, Warrington A, Halifax H, London A.
3. Hull KR (P2 W2 - 4) - London H, Featherstone A, Widnes H, Catalan H, Warrington A.
4. Widnes (P2 W1 L1 - 2) - Featherstone H, Leigh A, Hull KR A, London H, Catalan A.
5. Catalan (P3 W1 L2 - 2) - Halifax A, Featherstone H, Hull KR A, Widnes H.
6. London (P2 D1 L1 - 1) - Hull KR A, Warrington H, Halifax H, Widnes A, Leigh H.
7. Featherstone (P2 D1 L1 - 1) - Widnes A, Hull KR H, Catalan A, Warrington H, Halifax A.
8. Halifax (P3 L3 - 0) - Catalan H, London A, Leigh A, Featherstone H
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 10:54 am
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13133
Location: Huddersfield
catalans are a team with no confidence at all right now, need a big turnaround, lost aiton early on yesterday didnt help the cause, well done leigh

catalans in the mpg looking likely now.. against?? widnes ? wouldnt fancy a trip to either place!! both good at home. well catalans used to be!
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 3:08 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5567
HKR v Catalans in the MPG. Catalans to win. Same league next year.
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 5:12 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18080
Location: Back in Hull.
Think Rovers will be ok, need to win two more, if they beat Fev next game (which I'm sure they will) they need to beat either Widnes or Cats at home, even if they need to beat Warrington last game to get automatic promotion I think they will, as Warrington will probably have nothing to play for then.

Leigh vs Catalans is my guess.
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 5:27 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2909
Location: LEYTH
Dave K. wrote:
Think Rovers will be ok, need to win two more, if they beat Fev next game (which I'm sure they will) they need to beat either Widnes or Cats at home, even if they need to beat Warrington last game to get automatic promotion I think they will, as Warrington will probably have nothing to play for then.

Leigh vs Catalans is my guess.



And if Leigh beat Widnes and then Warrington, It's a completely different ball game then isn't it? :thumb:
Image Image Image
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 5:31 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18080
Location: Back in Hull.
Cokey wrote:
And if Leigh beat Widnes and then Warrington, It's a completely different ball game then isn't it? :thumb:


Can't see you beating Warrington, Widnes is the big one for you, fancy them to win that one, hopefully on TV that game. Certainly tight.
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:10 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2909
Location: LEYTH
Dave K. wrote:
Can't see you beating Warrington, Widnes is the big one for you, fancy them to win that one, hopefully on TV that game. Certainly tight.


Why not? Is it not possible? Anyway i'll be in Blackypooly that weekend,and a win for Leigh then Man utd after that will be the best double of mi Jolly. :D :thumb:
Image Image Image
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:20 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 762
Wigg'n wrote:
HKR v Catalans in the MPG. Catalans to win. Same league next year.


Just out of curiosity how have you come to that conclusion? If things go to plan against fev next round hopefully we will be on 8 points with Widnes and Catalans coming to us and then Wolves away who will probably safe.i fancy at least 1 win from those whilst the other teams will be taking points off each other. 10 points should get 3rd I think? Don't get me wrong, if any team can mess up a winning position then we are right up there but things are fairly positive at mo and I'm hopeful of getting 12 points .
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:45 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18080
Location: Back in Hull.
Cokey wrote:
Why not? Is it not possible? Anyway i'll be in Blackypooly that weekend,and a win for Leigh then Man utd after that will be the best double of mi Jolly. :D :thumb:


Why, because they are better than you and at home, of course it's possible, it's also possible you won't win another game and not even make the MPG, but this thread is predictions and don't fancy you to win there. id be happy to be wrong.
Re: Super 8's and Middle 8's Predictions
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:49 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2909
Location: LEYTH
Dave K. wrote:
Why, because they are better than you and at home, of course it's possible, it's also possible you won't win another game and not even make the MPG, but this thread is predictions and don't fancy you to win there. id be happy to be wrong.


And that was my question, that's all i need to know,thank you.
Image Image Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: DGM, duke street 10, FlexWheeler, Lebron James, Leon Ashton, Levrier, moxi1, Nothus, roofaldo2, supersuperfc, wakeyrule, Willzay, Yahoo [Bot] and 136 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,620,1501,72076,1844,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 05:00
NRL
CANBERRA
22
- 26PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
30
- 16MANLY
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
18
- 38CELTIC  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
22
- 22SOUTH WALES  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
36
- 4KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
22
- 21DONCASTER  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
22
- 22OLDHAM  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
16
- 30BRADFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
28
- 35DEWSBURY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
14
- 50LONDON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
35
- 30LONDON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
26
- 19YORK  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
58
- 10FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM