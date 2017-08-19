Wigg'n wrote: HKR v Catalans in the MPG. Catalans to win. Same league next year.

Just out of curiosity how have you come to that conclusion? If things go to plan against fev next round hopefully we will be on 8 points with Widnes and Catalans coming to us and then Wolves away who will probably safe.i fancy at least 1 win from those whilst the other teams will be taking points off each other. 10 points should get 3rd I think? Don't get me wrong, if any team can mess up a winning position then we are right up there but things are fairly positive at mo and I'm hopeful of getting 12 points .