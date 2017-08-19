|
|
1. Warrington (P3 W3 - 6) - London A, Leigh H, Featherstone A, Hull KR H.
2. Leigh (P3 W2 L1 - 4) - Widnes H, Warrington A, Halifax H, London A.
3. Hull KR (P2 W2 - 4) - London H, Featherstone A, Widnes H, Catalan H, Warrington A.
4. Widnes (P2 W1 L1 - 2) - Featherstone H, Leigh A, Hull KR A, London H, Catalan A.
5. Catalan (P3 W1 L2 - 2) - Halifax A, Featherstone H, Hull KR A, Widnes H.
6. London (P2 D1 L1 - 1) - Hull KR A, Warrington H, Halifax H, Widnes A, Leigh H.
7. Featherstone (P2 D1 L1 - 1) - Widnes A, Hull KR H, Catalan A, Warrington H, Halifax A.
8. Halifax (P3 L3 - 0) - Catalan H, London A, Leigh A, Featherstone H
|
|
Sun Aug 20, 2017 10:54 am
|
|
catalans are a team with no confidence at all right now, need a big turnaround, lost aiton early on yesterday didnt help the cause, well done leigh
catalans in the mpg looking likely now.. against?? widnes ? wouldnt fancy a trip to either place!! both good at home. well catalans used to be!
|
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
|
Sun Aug 20, 2017 3:08 pm
|
|
HKR v Catalans in the MPG. Catalans to win. Same league next year.
|
|
Sun Aug 20, 2017 5:12 pm
|
|
Think Rovers will be ok, need to win two more, if they beat Fev next game (which I'm sure they will) they need to beat either Widnes or Cats at home, even if they need to beat Warrington last game to get automatic promotion I think they will, as Warrington will probably have nothing to play for then.
Leigh vs Catalans is my guess.
|
|
Sun Aug 20, 2017 5:27 pm
|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
|
Dave K. wrote:
Think Rovers will be ok, need to win two more, if they beat Fev next game (which I'm sure they will) they need to beat either Widnes or Cats at home, even if they need to beat Warrington last game to get automatic promotion I think they will, as Warrington will probably have nothing to play for then.
Leigh vs Catalans is my guess.
And if Leigh beat Widnes and then Warrington, It's a completely different ball game then isn't it?
|
|
Sun Aug 20, 2017 5:31 pm
|
|
Cokey wrote:
And if Leigh beat Widnes and then Warrington, It's a completely different ball game then isn't it?
Can't see you beating Warrington, Widnes is the big one for you, fancy them to win that one, hopefully on TV that game. Certainly tight.
|
|
Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:10 pm
|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
|
Dave K. wrote:
Can't see you beating Warrington, Widnes is the big one for you, fancy them to win that one, hopefully on TV that game. Certainly tight.
Why not? Is it not possible? Anyway i'll be in Blackypooly that weekend,and a win for Leigh then Man utd after that will be the best double of mi Jolly.
|
|
Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:20 pm
|
|
Wigg'n wrote:
HKR v Catalans in the MPG. Catalans to win. Same league next year.
Just out of curiosity how have you come to that conclusion? If things go to plan against fev next round hopefully we will be on 8 points with Widnes and Catalans coming to us and then Wolves away who will probably safe.i fancy at least 1 win from those whilst the other teams will be taking points off each other. 10 points should get 3rd I think? Don't get me wrong, if any team can mess up a winning position then we are right up there but things are fairly positive at mo and I'm hopeful of getting 12 points .
|
|
Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:45 pm
|
|
Cokey wrote:
Why not? Is it not possible? Anyway i'll be in Blackypooly that weekend,and a win for Leigh then Man utd after that will be the best double of mi Jolly.
Why, because they are better than you and at home, of course it's possible, it's also possible you won't win another game and not even make the MPG, but this thread is predictions and don't fancy you to win there. id be happy to be wrong.
|
|
Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:49 pm
|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
|
Dave K. wrote:
Why, because they are better than you and at home, of course it's possible, it's also possible you won't win another game and not even make the MPG, but this thread is predictions and don't fancy you to win there. id be happy to be wrong.
And that was my question, that's all i need to know,thank you.
|
