Re: Kelly/Sneyd or Kelly/Connor?
Post Sun Jul 30, 2017 7:51 am
Said it a million times but Kelly or Connor can't do what Sneyd does. We rarely lose when in front when Sneyd plays.

Kelly and Connor are good together but there not a long term option because in close games it won't work. They don't have the game management skills in them. Yesterday if we went with Kelly and Connor we wouldn't have got the drop goal that effectively killed the game and Tom Briscoe probably wouldn't have been destroyed.

Sneyd and Kelly is the best and most sensible combination as your getting the best of both worlds. Kelly and Connor are good which is a nice back up option but shouldn't be first choice.
Re: Kelly/Sneyd or Kelly/Connor?
Post Sun Jul 30, 2017 10:29 am
Question pretty much answered yesterday
Re: Kelly/Sneyd or Kelly/Connor?
Post Sun Jul 30, 2017 12:35 pm
Sneyd played really well yesterday, proved he can do it, consistently doing it would get him an England place.
Re: Kelly/Sneyd or Kelly/Connor?
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:19 am
Punos wrote:
Question pretty much answered yesterday

And put to bed. Until last year a winning Hull FC player had never won the Lance Todd. Sneyd has back to back outright Lance Todds, a feat not achieved before in the competition. I really like Connor and he's a very important player for our squad, but Sneyd is our starting 7 for me.
Re: Kelly/Sneyd or Kelly/Connor?
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:30 am
Mrs Barista wrote:
And put to bed. Until last year a winning Hull FC player had never won the Lance Todd. Sneyd has back to back outright Lance Todds, a feat not achieved before in the competition. I really like Connor and he's a very important player for our squad, but Sneyd is our starting 7 for me.


Absolutely.

Sneyd is our first choice number seven, he has been key to us winning back to back Challenge Cups.

Some people were getting a bit excited after a couple of decent games with Connor/Kelly at half back.
Re: Kelly/Sneyd or Kelly/Connor?
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:01 am
Big game player
Re: Kelly/Sneyd or Kelly/Connor?
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:28 am
A well deserved Lance Todd winner again. His contributions to the game were the most telling; his inch perfect kicks leading to our tries, that 40-20 & he managed the game perfectly. Then there's his perfect conversion rate.

It's for these reasons that Wigan missed Matty Smith yesterday.

Sneyd and Kelly compliment eachother perfectly. Hopefully a partnership for years to come.
Re: Kelly/Sneyd or Kelly/Connor?
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 10:52 am
You don't win the lance Todd trophy 2years on the trot if you're rubbish.
