Said it a million times but Kelly or Connor can't do what Sneyd does. We rarely lose when in front when Sneyd plays.



Kelly and Connor are good together but there not a long term option because in close games it won't work. They don't have the game management skills in them. Yesterday if we went with Kelly and Connor we wouldn't have got the drop goal that effectively killed the game and Tom Briscoe probably wouldn't have been destroyed.



Sneyd and Kelly is the best and most sensible combination as your getting the best of both worlds. Kelly and Connor are good which is a nice back up option but shouldn't be first choice.