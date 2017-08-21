NtW wrote:

As can be seen from the article linked above, the merger was never close. In fact, IIRC, it was abandoned the day of the Good Friday game at Naughton Park, which was just 6 days after the deal was signed. The idea was therefore only mooted for about a week, hence my earlier point about there never being any plans for a 'joint' ground.



We were in the same division as Widnes, contrary to a point above, but clearly above a cut-off line which could be drawn, so we had no incentive to merge, and given the lack of detail of the deal in terms of which clubs were in, I doubt we were ever at risk of not being in. Widnes on the other hand had a different decision: merge and be part of SL, or go alone in the lower league. IMO, the made the right decision as did the other clubs who all rejected mergers.



It certainly was interesting times though. With hindsight, how much changed? London and Paris are now gone, and the clubs are otherwise pretty similar. We play in summer, and the players are full-time. The latter was always likely to happen at some point (Wigan and Leeds already were FT); the new ground ls we see weren't funded by TV money. So basically, we switched from winter to summer. Historically, I would argue that's the only major long-term impact. How much different it felt at the time though!