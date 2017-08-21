|
NtW wrote:
I have long been convinced by the argument that Warrington is in Lancashire. However, don't forget, for the vast majority of our existence we have played south of the river!! Our first ground, the majority of our early venues, and of course the HJ are north. But at the time of the formation of SL the club played in Cheshire, and had been based there for nearly a century.
Very True but the Club Was formed and played in Sankey Street North of The Mersey and use the old White Heart as the headquarters -Then moved to Wilderspool so its heart was set in Lancashire - moved back into Lancashire HJ Stadium
Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:28 am
Lancashire and Cheshire only exist as traditional counties....as of which only traditional boundaries can be applied. That puts old Warrington town in Lancashire.
Now there are also Metropolitan boroughs from the split countries of West Lancashire, East Lancashire, Cheshire West and Cheshire East, Warrington are not in any as the town is a unitary authority.
WBC ltd took it upon themselves to adopt the traditional county of Cheshire as a ceremonial mother county as not to upset the traditional Cheshire villages over the water....but therein lies the problem...Cheshire only exists as a traditional county...and as a traditional town Warrington can only fall under Lancashire as Lymm etc can only lie in Cheshire.
The confusion lies with the dumb ass decision to call the new metropolitan boroughs...counties! When they clearly are not.
Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:44 am
NtW wrote:
As can be seen from the article linked above, the merger was never close. In fact, IIRC, it was abandoned the day of the Good Friday game at Naughton Park, which was just 6 days after the deal was signed. The idea was therefore only mooted for about a week, hence my earlier point about there never being any plans for a 'joint' ground.
We were in the same division as Widnes, contrary to a point above, but clearly above a cut-off line which could be drawn, so we had no incentive to merge, and given the lack of detail of the deal in terms of which clubs were in, I doubt we were ever at risk of not being in. Widnes on the other hand had a different decision: merge and be part of SL, or go alone in the lower league. IMO, the made the right decision as did the other clubs who all rejected mergers.
It certainly was interesting times though. With hindsight, how much changed? London and Paris are now gone, and the clubs are otherwise pretty similar. We play in summer, and the players are full-time. The latter was always likely to happen at some point (Wigan and Leeds already were FT); the new ground ls we see weren't funded by TV money. So basically, we switched from winter to summer. Historically, I would argue that's the only major long-term impact. How much different it felt at the time though!
The route of the River Mersey through Warrington has been altered many times over millenia to make it navigatible. Go back far enough and most of the town side of Latchford (Victoia park) Chester road and Arply Meadows were only marshy river flood plains.
A roman route through the plains, a causeway, using the ford's around latch(ford) to cross. The old river route would have channeled itself around Greenbank, quite likely putting the Wilderspool club what was once flood plains under Lancs.
All that area from Ackers Road to the end of old Knutsford road nr Greenbank is Latchford anyway....over time the latchford residents over the ship canal have dropped it and tried to adopt it as Stockton Heath or Grappenhall.
Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:34 am
Well if we go back a little further to 270 million years I think you will find the Wire club was in fact pretty close to the equator on a land mass called Pangaea. http://www.openculture.com/2014/07/map- ... angea.html
Following a bit continental drift and a few years later we drifted away from Eurasia and ended up moored on the eastern side of what we now call the Atlantic Ocean. As an aside, just to the SW of Warrington was a large volcano belching out malodorous sulphurous fumes and steam. The volcano is now extinct of course but it's name lives on in the settlement of Widnes. But anyway, can we still say Warrington was in Lancashire, when in truth we were part of the Eurasia land mass ?
Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:36 am
Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:32 am
the flying biscuit wrote:
Im still not sure we were that close...... the details of all that are a bit sketchy to be honest. It looks to me that people just saw the numbers signed it first and then would argue the details later.....And I find that astonishing if those turn of events are true.....
So this massive corporation BSkyB get a load of chairmen to sign contracts to merge clubs in exchange for a 77 million pound deal.
they all sign it and the might of the rugby league chairmen renege on every deal of the contract and Sky are happy with it......??? No chance.....
Insightful analysis. The most likely explanation I heard at the time was that Maurice Lindsay, a man who was always prepared to ride roughshod over others to get his way, realised that the sell-out to Murdoch would be problematic given that some clubs would clearly miss out financially, possibly forever. How to get it through, then? Answer, use an age-old technique: propose something totally intolerable and therefore make the slightly intolerable more appealing. The 'merger idea' was the totally intolerable: he knew it was just smoke and mirrors but the sheer horror of it made embracing the Murdoch deal with club structure intact suddenly the better option. Old Mo wins again.
Tue Aug 22, 2017 9:11 am
Winslade's Offload wrote:
Well if we go back a little further to 270 million years I think you will find the Wire club was in fact pretty close to the equator on a land mass called Pangaea. http://www.openculture.com/2014/07/map- ... angea.html
Following a bit continental drift and a few years later we drifted away from Eurasia and ended up moored on the eastern side of what we now call the Atlantic Ocean. As an aside, just to the SW of Warrington was a large volcano belching out malodorous sulphurous fumes and steam. The volcano is now extinct of course but it's name lives on in the settlement of Widnes. But anyway, can we still say Warrington was in Lancashire, when in truth we were part of the Eurasia land mass ?
The true purist knows that Warrington played their first game on the spot that was originally part of the historic gas and dust cloud, before those bureaucrats at city hall merged all the gas and dust and rocks, re-drew the boundaries, and called it Earth.
