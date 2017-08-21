NtW wrote: I have long been convinced by the argument that Warrington is in Lancashire. However, don't forget, for the vast majority of our existence we have played south of the river!! Our first ground, the majority of our early venues, and of course the HJ are north. But at the time of the formation of SL the club played in Cheshire, and had been based there for nearly a century.

Very True but the Club Was formed and played in Sankey Street North of The Mersey and use the old White Heart as the headquarters -Then moved to Wilderspool so its heart was set in Lancashire - moved back into Lancashire HJ Stadium