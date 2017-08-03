WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Table Doesn't Lie

Re: The Table Doesn't Lie
Post Thu Aug 03, 2017 12:29 pm
Superblue
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 105
Table's telling me of the state of rugby league in Cheshire which cannot offer a big club to Super League.

Perhaps an amalgamation of Widnes, who have at least experienced Big Club status, and Warrington , who have the financial backing, could present the opportunity to provide a Big Club aurora for Cheshire rugby fans
Re: The Table Doesn't Lie
Post Thu Aug 03, 2017 1:47 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8328
Not biting
once a wire always a wire
Re: The Table Doesn't Lie
Post Thu Aug 03, 2017 2:00 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8870
Funny isn't it. For such a small club we attract a high number of other fans to this forum.
Re: The Table Doesn't Lie
Post Thu Aug 03, 2017 2:19 pm
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3100
Location: Stuck in 1982
Superblue wrote:
Table's telling me of the state of rugby league in Cheshire which cannot offer a big club to Super League.

Perhaps an amalgamation of Widnes, who have at least experienced Big Club status, and Warrington , who have the financial backing, could present the opportunity to provide a Big Club aurora for Cheshire rugby fans


A Big Club aurora" fancy that? I think that you are talking a complete load of 'borealis'.
Re: The Table Doesn't Lie
Post Thu Aug 03, 2017 2:28 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5368
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Wires71 wrote:
Reading this chronicle of events at the time http://www.independent.co.uk/sport/how- ... 15884.html we were a lot closer than you say to a merger.

Sky were not interested in the detail of which teams were in or out, just the number of teams in the league and the money. The Warrington/Widnes merger was proposed early during the discussions (the whole thing from offer to deal with BSkyB lasted 4 days) Jim Mills and Peter Higham objected.

However the official statement, made jointly by Lindsay and BSkyB, at 1.15pm on 8th April 1995 at Central Park was that a five-year deal with News International Ltd had been unanimously approved. The list of teams for the Super League were read out and included the merger between Widnes and Warrington.



Im still not sure we were that close...... the details of all that are a bit sketchy to be honest.

So on the 7th of April Lyndsay announces the proposed mergers "required", including the particular one I earlier stated as being the ridiculous 80+ mile spread of Workington, Whitehaven, Barrow and Carlisle. wires and widnes both want to go it alone so Warrington are included and Widnes left out ( Jim Mills away at the races!!!).
there is absolutely no mention of the chairmen's reaction of not just two clubs proposed to merge as in Wire and widnes, but of three to four clubs requiring to merge!!
are we to believe Cas Fev and Wakey were skipping off arm in arm... who was this mysterious second French Club...?

the following day the 8th Lyndsay announces the deal and the teams involved, though he admits Warrington widnes could be a problem (despite the stadiums being only ten miles apart, but the Cumbrian merger is a stone cold breeze of an idea...!!!)

It looks to me that people just saw the numbers signed it first and then would argue the details later.....And I find that astonishing if those turn of events are true.....

So this massive corporation BSkyB get a load of chairmen to sign contracts to merge clubs in exchange for a 77 million pound deal.
they all sign it and the might of the rugby league chairmen renege on every deal of the contract and Sky are happy with it......??? No chance.....

I would argue in reality an idea was signed for TV coverage, for the rights to the league, for certain control, and for an ideal league "look and feel"

why else would the piece end with:
"Just four days after the phone rang in Chapeltown Road, the deal is done - and the real arguing can begin."



interesting piece though ......nice of the Swinton chairman to tell us we should merge but no suggestion of his team merging with Salford and Oldham.
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: The Table Doesn't Lie
Post Thu Aug 03, 2017 3:16 pm
Wire Weaver
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 12:50 pm
Posts: 359
It was nowhere near a done deal and both parties were totally against any merger. I remember it very well, I was interviewed on radio and had a letter printed in the Daily Mirror concerning the debacle. My family were involved with the club at the time. There was total hostility from all parties towards the merger by all club officials and fans alike. It was just another bad idea by that poisonous, self serving Lindsay.
Re: The Table Doesn't Lie
Post Fri Aug 04, 2017 9:34 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8328
Wires71 wrote:
Funny isn't it. For such a small club we attract a high number of other fans to this forum.

If you looked at thr activity on the other forums you'll see why they come on here.
once a wire always a wire
Re: The Table Doesn't Lie
Post Fri Aug 04, 2017 12:51 pm
NtW
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 471
As can be seen from the article linked above, the merger was never close. In fact, IIRC, it was abandoned the day of the Good Friday game at Naughton Park, which was just 6 days after the deal was signed. The idea was therefore only mooted for about a week, hence my earlier point about there never being any plans for a 'joint' ground.

We were in the same division as Widnes, contrary to a point above, but clearly above a cut-off line which could be drawn, so we had no incentive to merge, and given the lack of detail of the deal in terms of which clubs were in, I doubt we were ever at risk of not being in. Widnes on the other hand had a different decision: merge and be part of SL, or go alone in the lower league. IMO, the made the right decision as did the other clubs who all rejected mergers.

It certainly was interesting times though. With hindsight, how much changed? London and Paris are now gone, and the clubs are otherwise pretty similar. We play in summer, and the players are full-time. The latter was always likely to happen at some point (Wigan and Leeds already were FT); the new ground ls we see weren't funded by TV money. So basically, we switched from winter to summer. Historically, I would argue that's the only major long-term impact. How much different it felt at the time though!
//www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com

Dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington
Re: The Table Doesn't Lie
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:47 pm
Redrosewire
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 05, 2005 7:23 pm
Posts: 68
Location: Warrington LANCASHIRE
Superblue wrote:
Table's telling me of the state of rugby league in Cheshire which cannot offer a big club to Super League.

Perhaps an amalgamation of Widnes, who have at least experienced Big Club status, and Warrington , who have the financial backing, could present the opportunity to provide a Big Club aurora for Cheshire rugby fans



Lets get the facts right Superblue Warrington and Widnes are not in Cheshire but in Real Lancashire - its your lack of Geographic Knowledge :SUBMISSION: http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/you ... confusion/ The boundary is still The River Mersey and both Warrington and Widnes are North of the Mersey - I take it your South of the Mersey and probably descendant of 1970s Southern Imported influx to expand the New Town -
WARRINGTON WOLVES
GLAMOUR CLUB OF LANCASHIRE
Previous

