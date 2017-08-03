Wires71 wrote:



Sky were not interested in the detail of which teams were in or out, just the number of teams in the league and the money. The Warrington/Widnes merger was proposed early during the discussions (the whole thing from offer to deal with BSkyB lasted 4 days) Jim Mills and Peter Higham objected.



However the official statement, made jointly by Lindsay and BSkyB, at 1.15pm on 8th April 1995 at Central Park was that a five-year deal with News International Ltd had been unanimously approved. The list of teams for the Super League were read out and included the merger between Widnes and Warrington. Reading this chronicle of events at the time http://www.independent.co.uk/sport/how- ... 15884.html we were a lot closer than you say to a merger.

Im still not sure we were that close...... the details of all that are a bit sketchy to be honest.So on the 7th of April Lyndsay announces the proposed mergers "required", including the particular one I earlier stated as being the ridiculous 80+ mile spread of Workington, Whitehaven, Barrow and Carlisle. wires and widnes both want to go it alone so Warrington are included and Widnes left out ( Jim Mills away at the races!!!).there is absolutely no mention of the chairmen's reaction of not just two clubs proposed to merge as in Wire and widnes, but of three to four clubs requiring to merge!!are we to believe Cas Fev and Wakey were skipping off arm in arm... who was this mysterious second French Club...?the following day the 8th Lyndsay announces the deal and the teams involved, though he admits Warrington widnes could be a problem (despite the stadiums being only ten miles apart, but the Cumbrian merger is a stone cold breeze of an idea...!!!)It looks to me that people just saw the numbers signed it first and then would argue the details later.....And I find that astonishing if those turn of events are true.....So this massive corporation BSkyB get a load of chairmen to sign contracts to merge clubs in exchange for a 77 million pound deal.they all sign it and the might of the rugby league chairmen renege on every deal of the contract and Sky are happy with it......??? No chance.....I would argue in reality an idea was signed for TV coverage, for the rights to the league, for certain control, and for an ideal league "look and feel"why else would the piece end with:"Just four days after the phone rang in Chapeltown Road, the deal is done - and the real arguing can begin."interesting piece though ......nice of the Swinton chairman to tell us we should merge but no suggestion of his team merging with Salford and Oldham.