Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 3:59 pm
Posted by John_D on Fri Oct 20, 2017 3:59 pm
Da Costa, Romano and Georgy Gambaro all signed up
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 4:07 pm
Posted by John_D on Fri Oct 27, 2017 4:07 pm
Antoni Maria coming back on a two-year deal
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 5:42 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Oct 29, 2017 5:42 pm
I thought that he and William Barthau had been signed by Toulouse.
