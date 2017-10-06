WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Squad ins and outs

Re: 2018 Squad ins and outs
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:37 am
Jimmythecuckoo User avatar
Walsh not ruling out staying...

http://www.totalrl.com/walsh-unclear-ca ... e-must-go/
Re: 2018 Squad ins and outs
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 4:01 pm
John_D User avatar
Margalet's signed an extension
Re: 2018 Squad ins and outs
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 4:00 pm
John_D User avatar
Anderson (1 year) and Belmas (2 years) have signed extensions
Re: 2018 Squad ins and outs
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:45 pm
Jimmythecuckoo User avatar
That's brilliant news
Re: 2018 Squad ins and outs
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:42 pm
UKcats Stevo's Armpit

Good news about Anderson
Jordan Dezaria gone to Leigh- think we have got a habit of letting young lads go that have potential.
Re: 2018 Squad ins and outs
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:59 pm
John_D User avatar
Tierney signs!
