WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Squad ins and outs

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net 2018 Squad ins and outs

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Squad ins and outs
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 2:57 pm
John_D User avatar
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30618
Location: The commentary box
I thought it was a yes
Re: 2018 Squad ins and outs
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 3:06 pm
John_D User avatar
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30618
Location: The commentary box
End of an era. Guisset's off: http://www.catalansdragons.com/en/artic ... -the-club/
Re: 2018 Squad ins and outs
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:30 am
Jimmythecuckoo User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3097
Location: Peterborough
Do we even need a vote?
Re: 2018 Squad ins and outs
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:45 am
John_D User avatar
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30618
Location: The commentary box
Already in
Re: 2018 Squad ins and outs
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:49 am
Jimmythecuckoo User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3097
Location: Peterborough
You say goodbye and we say Horo...

http://www.catalansdragons.com/en/artic ... -catalans/
Re: 2018 Squad ins and outs
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:09 am
Jimmythecuckoo User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3097
Location: Peterborough
http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8782252
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Jimmythecuckoo, John_D and 21 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,5932,46176,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM