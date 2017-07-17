WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - PROGRAMMES THIS SEASON REQUIRED

PROGRAMMES THIS SEASON REQUIRED
Post Mon Jul 17, 2017 10:45 am
Phil Babbs

Joined: Fri Sep 24, 2010 9:54 am
Posts: 54
Location: Ian Van Bellen's garden shed
Hi everyone.
Still looking to buy a copy of the programme for the following games from this season:-

19/2/17 Oldham vs. London Broncos
21/5/17 Bradford Bulls vs. London Broncos

Prepared to pay well above cover price, or will pay for photocopies as thes are purely for my own collection.

Thanks

Phil
Re: PROGRAMMES THIS SEASON REQUIRED
Post Mon Jul 17, 2017 12:10 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14838
Location: Overlooking the Canal
ask the clubs involved, sure they could help you out.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Re: PROGRAMMES THIS SEASON REQUIRED
Post Mon Jul 17, 2017 12:40 pm
Phil Babbs

Joined: Fri Sep 24, 2010 9:54 am
Posts: 54
Location: Ian Van Bellen's garden shed
Thanks Giant, have already gone along that route so will have to hope for somebody who has a copy to help out. To be fair to Oldham they have advised there was a small print run and they had sold out.
Re: PROGRAMMES THIS SEASON REQUIRED
Post Thu Aug 03, 2017 2:32 pm
Phil Babbs

Joined: Fri Sep 24, 2010 9:54 am
Posts: 54
Location: Ian Van Bellen's garden shed
Still searching and hoping please :D
Re: PROGRAMMES THIS SEASON REQUIRED
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:28 pm
Phil Babbs

Joined: Fri Sep 24, 2010 9:54 am
Posts: 54
Location: Ian Van Bellen's garden shed
Still hoping :D
Re: PROGRAMMES THIS SEASON REQUIRED
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 6:46 pm
HKRYorkie
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Mar 19, 2007 8:30 pm
Posts: 107
Location: York
Did Bradford do programmes this season? Didn't see any when Rovers were there, only a free news paper.
Re: PROGRAMMES THIS SEASON REQUIRED
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 4:37 pm
Phil Babbs

Joined: Fri Sep 24, 2010 9:54 am
Posts: 54
Location: Ian Van Bellen's garden shed
Thanks Yorkie, I think the newspaper type issue is what I'm after.

