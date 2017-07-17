Hi everyone.
Still looking to buy a copy of the programme for the following games from this season:-
19/2/17 Oldham vs. London Broncos
21/5/17 Bradford Bulls vs. London Broncos
Prepared to pay well above cover price, or will pay for photocopies as thes are purely for my own collection.
Thanks
Phil
