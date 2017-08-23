WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tattoo

Re: Tattoo
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 11:43 am
King Street Cat wrote:
Fashions change and a lot of the tattoos I see on young'uns these days are purely fashion statements. Will those full sleeves down both arms or the retro sailor look still look good in 10 years time, especially if they decide they no longer want to work in a barbers shop or be an expressive creative?


That's kind of my point; as a child of the 80's, I have made some truly horrendous fashion statements, particularly during my new romantic phase. Thankfully, I'm not stuck with the eyeshadow and enormous hair for life - which seems to be the fate of those who choose tattoos as a fashion statement.
Re: Tattoo
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:35 pm
Tattoos... yuk!
A tattoo is tat too.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: Tattoo
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:36 pm
I was going to get a tattoo for my birthday but i don't think the neighbours would appreciate bagpipes
