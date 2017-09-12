WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Matt Parcell

Re: Matt Parcell
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 6:48 am
Bang
No I think you're right. No Parcell and we aren't top 4 that's for sure. Certainly top 8. But not in the play off picture.
Re: Matt Parcell
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:48 am
tad rhino wrote:
yep. nobody has said they went good spots. you forgot joe Vickery though. and achurch.

Throw in cross/falloon
Re: Matt Parcell
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:01 am
tad rhino
imports are difficult to judge to be fair.
it's more his lack of recruitment in last 2 years that's an issue
Re: Matt Parcell
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:33 am
TOMCAT
For mine, the biggest sin that the club have committed is the apparent failure to prepare a robust succession plan to account for the fading away of the " Golden Generation". Nearly 2 years on from the loss of Sinny and Peacock we are still talking about the hole that their leaving has left at the club and we are about to lose a few more. What ever else can be said about GH (and there is lots to say that is +ve) This has not been a smooth transition period. Still we finished second and made both semis so compared to last year this season has been a triumph :wink:
Re: Matt Parcell
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:55 am
Gotcha
TOMCAT wrote:
For mine, the biggest sin that the club have committed is the apparent failure to prepare a robust succession plan to account for the fading away of the " Golden Generation". Nearly 2 years on from the loss of Sinny and Peacock we are still talking about the hole that their leaving has left at the club and we are about to lose a few more. What ever else can be said about GH (and there is lots to say that is +ve) This has not been a smooth transition period. Still we finished second and made both semis so compared to last year this season has been a triumph :wink:



You mean exactly what people were saying from 2011, people who had hindsight to see such a thing, but how certain other posters like to turn into writing players off, rather than what was exactly seen.
Re: Matt Parcell
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 11:55 am
tvoc
Foresight rather than hindsight. They'll be some on here who are still sat on the fence on Vickery and think there could be a quality half on the squad fringes.

Juan Cornetto wrote:
He has been outstanding and he would be my choice for skipper next season


He's OK as proper hookers go but he's no Rob Burrow.
Re: Matt Parcell
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:16 am
BrisbaneRhino
Gotcha - what we saw from 2012 to 2015 was either the most successful 4-year period in the history of the club or the second. So what point are you trying to make - that wholesale changes should have been made in 2011? If so, hindsight shows that until 2015 the club got it spot on.

For 2016 before the season started many people (me included) were willing to give the club the benefit of the doubt with Sutcliffe at 6, Ferres coming in, Falloon etc. With the benefit of hindsight we can say that was probably not the right decision.

What really surprised me is the complete lack of activity for this season. We're second but light years behind Cas and got thumped in the one big game we've played this year. If Wigan and/or Sts had been better for longer periods we'd have struggled for 4th with Hull. It may all come right in the end, but I think we've got very lucky to be second.

Looking forward I'm quite positive about Myler and Dwyer as at the least its drawing a firm line in the sand in key positions. What I am very concerned about is that no less than 6 of our pack (Galloway, Cuthbertson, Ablett, Deleany, Ferres and JJB) are over 30 and only going to deteriorate with another year on the clock, and its not as if they're running rampant today. That's more than the old Northern pack of Peter Fox days, and the sport is far more dynamic than it was then, and yet there seems to be little appetite to even start revamping.

My other concern can more squarely be put on the coach - our complete inability to make full use of the two proven class backs we have in Hall and Watkins. That is partly down to players we have, but is also a lot to do with lack of planned ways to get them the ball where it hurts, and is easily the most obvious difference between us and Cas.
Re: Matt Parcell
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:13 pm
Omar Little
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Gotcha - what we saw from 2012 to 2015 was either the most successful 4-year period in the history of the club or the second. So what point are you trying to make - that wholesale changes should have been made in 2011? If so, hindsight shows that until 2015 the club got it spot on.

For 2016 before the season started many people (me included) were willing to give the club the benefit of the doubt with Sutcliffe at 6, Ferres coming in, Falloon etc. With the benefit of hindsight we can say that was probably not the right decision.

What really surprised me is the complete lack of activity for this season. We're second but light years behind Cas and got thumped in the one big game we've played this year. If Wigan and/or Sts had been better for longer periods we'd have struggled for 4th with Hull. It may all come right in the end, but I think we've got very lucky to be second.

Looking forward I'm quite positive about Myler and Dwyer as at the least its drawing a firm line in the sand in key positions. What I am very concerned about is that no less than 6 of our pack (Galloway, Cuthbertson, Ablett, Deleany, Ferres and JJB) are over 30 and only going to deteriorate with another year on the clock, and its not as if they're running rampant today. That's more than the old Northern pack of Peter Fox days, and the sport is far more dynamic than it was then, and yet there seems to be little appetite to even start revamping.

My other concern can more squarely be put on the coach - our complete inability to make full use of the two proven class backs we have in Hall and Watkins. That is partly down to players we have, but is also a lot to do with lack of planned ways to get them the ball where it hurts, and is easily the most obvious difference between us and Cas.


This is one of the most balanced and sensible posts I've read on here in a while...it's just not right can we please add some hyperbole, everything is either the best thing ever or we're doomed.

I've been saying to folk all season...can you imagine how devestating Watkins and Hall would be in Cas' team/structure. When you compare how much their players work off the ball in attack to get numbers etc to our "off the cuff" attack it's embarrassing...and that's purely a coaching matter.
Re: Matt Parcell
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 6:20 pm
SmokeyTA
Gotcha wrote:
You mean exactly what people were saying from 2011, people who had hindsight to see such a thing, but how certain other posters like to turn into writing players off, rather than what was exactly seen.

I can assure you, nobody has the hindsight to see 2017 in 2011. Even if they had the foresight, they wouldnt realistically have improved our performances in 2011 to 2015.

we had a bad season in 2016 but are 2nd right now. The club have and continue to prove you wrong.
