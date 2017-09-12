TOMCAT wrote:
For mine, the biggest sin that the club have committed is the apparent failure to prepare a robust succession plan to account for the fading away of the " Golden Generation". Nearly 2 years on from the loss of Sinny and Peacock we are still talking about the hole that their leaving has left at the club and we are about to lose a few more. What ever else can be said about GH (and there is lots to say that is +ve) This has not been a smooth transition period. Still we finished second and made both semis so compared to last year this season has been a triumph
You mean exactly what people were saying from 2011, people who had hindsight to see such a thing, but how certain other posters like to turn into writing players off, rather than what was exactly seen.
