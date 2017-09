PrinterThe wrote: Wonder how many of the keyboard CEO's on here that give GH constant stick for his trips for Australia will give him proper credit for finding Parcell.....or Cuthbertson.....or Garbutt.

Not quite sure Parcell was subject to a thorough scouting mission, word was clearly out in Australia we were desperate for a hooker and he was surplus and the best available at the the time. Think it was the same with Garbutt mid 2015 who was out of favour at the Broncos and was a bonus signing for us. Cuthbertson was a known player, but for every Cuthbertson there is a Ben Cross.Bottom line is, it's never a guarantee an import will be a success but thankfully in this case Parcell has been a huge one so credit does go to GH on this signing. Without him we could have been looking at middle 8 scrap and i don't think that's over egging it.