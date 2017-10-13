craig hkr wrote:

If I could be arsed I'd trawl through articles from years ago and post the one were he said he chose Hull for the extra years contract.The trophy talk was just guff that no one believed.You spin things expertly and you got to post your little picture,Reminds me of someone? I think there is 1 person behind the same 2 or 3 posters on here.Just to clarify I couldn't care less what an FC fan thinks of Rovers and would rather not read it on here. I'm all for debate and don't always agree with fellow supporters views on KR but I'm sick of the sly digs and veiled insults from Lord haw haw. Bore off