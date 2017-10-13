|
craig hkr wrote:
If I could be arsed I'd trawl through articles from years ago and post the one were he said he chose Hull for the extra years contract.The trophy talk was just guff that no one believed.You spin things expertly and you got to post your little picture,Reminds me of someone? I think there is 1 person behind the same 2 or 3 posters on here.Just to clarify I couldn't care less what an FC fan thinks of Rovers and would rather not read it on here. I'm all for debate and don't always agree with fellow supporters views on KR but I'm sick of the sly digs and veiled insults from Lord haw haw. Bore off
U ok Hun?
Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:42 pm
Instead of all the Hull fans worrying about McGuires age maybe they should worry about how they are going to replace Ellis
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:25 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
The articles don't exist which is why you can't find them craigy
There were a few around the time he was rumored to be coming back to UK. He wanted to go to Cas but Hull offered longer contract. I have a life so don't post articles dug up from years ago and what would possess anyone to post a picture of Ellis on here ? Wind up merchants that need to keep their opinions to themselves .The 2 new multiples can go as well
Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:54 pm
fun time frankie wrote:
Instead of all the Hull fans worrying about McGuires age maybe they should worry about how they are going to replace Ellis
Phil lowe
Sat Oct 14, 2017 7:48 am
fun time frankie wrote:
Insthead of all the Hull fans worrying about McGuires age maybe they should worry about how they are going to replace Ellis
Big Wattsy, he will play as many games as Ellis, but not because of injuries
Big loss is Ellis, but last season proved we can play and win with him.
Our pack will have more depth next year, is like to see Abdul at 13
Sat Oct 14, 2017 8:20 am
I come on here to read about Rovers and Danny McGuire and we have Hull fans talking about who will replace Ellis. Some people really do have nothing better to do with their time do they
Bore off, I want to read and talk about my own team.
Sat Oct 14, 2017 8:33 am
g_balls wrote:
I come on here to read about Rovers and Danny McGuire and we have Hull fans talking about who will replace Ellis. Some people really do have nothing better to do with their time do they
Bore off, I want to read and talk about my own team.
Who first mentioned Ellis?
Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:25 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
He's a fanny. It will be hilarious watching him run around flapping his arms and spitting his dummy out for rovers next year.
Remind me which of him and kelly have a challenge cup winners medal this year and are on the MOS shortlist?
I can see why you keep this walloper around, he's hilarious! Constantly makes a fool of himself but you've got to admire his tenacity. Albys CC medal not looking so impressive now? I think Danny has a couple of them in the kitchen drawer somewhere!
Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:08 pm
McGuire will always get a great reception when he returns to Headingley as does Ellis who would have signed again for Leeds , but Hull came in and offered a good deal .The Sleeve wont par over the odds and has a limit on the length of contracts to over 30s. Gaz Ellis was part of a great period at Leeds 2 SL rings
