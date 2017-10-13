WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Danny McGuire

Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:36 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2191
craig hkr wrote:
If I could be arsed I'd trawl through articles from years ago and post the one were he said he chose Hull for the extra years contract.The trophy talk was just guff that no one believed.You spin things expertly and you got to post your little picture,Reminds me of someone? I think there is 1 person behind the same 2 or 3 posters on here.Just to clarify I couldn't care less what an FC fan thinks of Rovers and would rather not read it on here. I'm all for debate and don't always agree with fellow supporters views on KR but I'm sick of the sly digs and veiled insults from Lord haw haw. Bore off


U ok Hun?
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:42 pm
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5835
Location: east east hull
Instead of all the Hull fans worrying about McGuires age maybe they should worry about how they are going to replace Ellis
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:25 pm
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 991
Jake the Peg wrote:
The articles don't exist which is why you can't find them craigy


There were a few around the time he was rumored to be coming back to UK. He wanted to go to Cas but Hull offered longer contract. I have a life so don't post articles dug up from years ago and what would possess anyone to post a picture of Ellis on here ? Wind up merchants that need to keep their opinions to themselves .The 2 new multiples can go as well
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:54 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26479
fun time frankie wrote:
Instead of all the Hull fans worrying about McGuires age maybe they should worry about how they are going to replace Ellis

Phil lowe
