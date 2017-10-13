WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Danny McGuire

Board index Super League Hull KR Danny McGuire

Post a reply
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:09 am
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 989
Ellis could have gone to bigger clubs but went with Hull because he wanted the extra year/s contract. No different
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:39 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2189
craig hkr wrote:
Ellis could have gone to bigger clubs but went with Hull because he wanted the extra year/s contract. No different


hmm.

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/rugbyl ... ll-FC.html

"I was lucky to have a few clubs interested but I've been listening to Hull and to the ambition they have got and the bottom line for me was that it was a great time to be involved with Hull FC," said Ellis, who will take up a three-year deal in November.I said originally that I would maybe like to return to one of my old clubs or my home-town club in Castleford but, when I looked at it and thought about it more, I realised I still really wanted to win things and achieve things and I really believe I can do that at Hull FC."

...

Image

and

Image
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:51 am
Salty mouse Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 260
DGM wrote:
hmm.

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/rugbyl ... ll-FC.html

"I was lucky to have a few clubs interested but I've been listening to Hull and to the ambition they have got and the bottom line for me was that it was a great time to be involved with Hull FC," said Ellis, who will take up a three-year deal in November.I said originally that I would maybe like to return to one of my old clubs or my home-town club in Castleford but, when I looked at it and thought about it more, I realised I still really wanted to win things and achieve things and I really believe I can do that at Hull FC."

...

Image

and

Image


He's not going to say i went to Hull because they offered me the best deal is he....
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:00 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2189
Salty mouse wrote:
He's not going to say i went to Hull because they offered me the best deal is he....


I've quoted you his specific reasons and he achieved them. Let's face it, at the time he could've got a 3-year deal pretty much anywhere in SL.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:39 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9887
Location: Leicestershire.
DGM wrote:
I've quoted you his specific reasons and he achieved them. Let's face it, at the time he could've got a 3-year deal pretty much anywhere in SL.



Dodging the end of Gentle's reign and Radford's first faltering steps as a head coach. Possibly winning a Grand Final and back to back cups with Leeds. Bad decision whatever way you look at it. :wink:

You mentioned he was 30 when you signed him - I suppose that is possible if it was announced in spring 2012. But it was his 32nd birthday before he made his debut. And he turned 35 before he lifted the cup the first time.

Also, while I actually believe Gareth Ellis was completely sincere, it surely doesn't take a massive leap of empathy to realise that we might not always find Hull FC propaganda completely compelling evidence. Especially anything published in the hdm circa 2013, when the coverage became hilariously sycophantic.

Edit - just noticed it is the 'other' daily mail.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 1:21 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2189
Mild Rover wrote:
Dodging the end of Gentle's reign and Radford's first faltering steps as a head coach. Possibly winning a Grand Final and back to back cups with Leeds. Bad decision whatever way you look at it. :wink:

You mentioned he was 30 when you signed him - I suppose that is possible if it was announced in spring 2012. But it was his 32nd birthday before he made his debut. And he turned 35 before he lifted the cup the first time.

Also, while I actually believe Gareth Ellis was completely sincere, it surely doesn't take a massive leap of empathy to realise that we might not always find Hull FC propaganda completely compelling evidence. Especially anything published in the hdm circa 2013, when the coverage became hilariously sycophantic.

Edit - just noticed it is the 'other' daily mail.


I must apologise for linking to "that" Daily Mail, I hate the rag, it was just the first search result I came across. No FC propaganda involved as I see you've now corrected, just quotes from the horses mouth. Who are we to refute what he says?

We announced Ellis had signed in March 2012 (aged 30). Debuted when he'd just turned 32, and his first deal expired at age 34.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barham red, billysbestmate, cravenpark1, Google Adsense [Bot], rover 2000, Rural Robin, Salty mouse, SirStan and 159 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,649,4452,32276,2954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM