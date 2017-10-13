|
Ellis could have gone to bigger clubs but went with Hull because he wanted the extra year/s contract. No different
Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:39 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
hmm.http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/rugbyl ... ll-FC.html
"I was lucky to have a few clubs interested but I've been listening to Hull and to the ambition
they have got and the bottom line for me was that it was a great time to be involved with Hull FC," said Ellis, who will take up a three-year deal in November.I said originally that I would maybe like to return to one of my old clubs or my home-town club in Castleford but, when I looked at it and thought about it more, I realised I still really wanted to win things and achieve things and I really believe I can do that at Hull FC
."
...
and
Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:51 am
He's not going to say i went to Hull because they offered me the best deal is he....
Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:00 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
I've quoted you his specific reasons and he achieved them. Let's face it, at the time he could've got a 3-year deal pretty much anywhere in SL.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:39 pm
Dodging the end of Gentle's reign and Radford's first faltering steps as a head coach. Possibly winning a Grand Final and back to back cups with Leeds. Bad decision whatever way you look at it.
You mentioned he was 30 when you signed him - I suppose that is possible if it was announced in spring 2012. But it was his 32nd birthday before he made his debut. And he turned 35 before he lifted the cup the first time.
Also, while I actually believe Gareth Ellis was completely sincere, it surely doesn't take a massive leap of empathy to realise that we might not always find Hull FC propaganda completely compelling evidence. Especially anything published in the hdm circa 2013, when the coverage became hilariously sycophantic.
Edit - just noticed it is the 'other' daily mail.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 1:21 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
I must apologise for linking to "that" Daily Mail, I hate the rag, it was just the first search result I came across. No FC propaganda involved as I see you've now corrected, just quotes from the horses mouth. Who are we to refute what he says?
We announced Ellis had signed in March 2012 (aged 30). Debuted when he'd just turned 32, and his first deal expired at age 34.
