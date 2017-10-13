|
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 989
|
Ellis could have gone to bigger clubs but went with Hull because he wanted the extra year/s contract. No different
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:39 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2188
|
craig hkr wrote:
Ellis could have gone to bigger clubs but went with Hull because he wanted the extra year/s contract. No different
hmm.http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/rugbyl ... ll-FC.html
"I was lucky to have a few clubs interested but I've been listening to Hull and to the ambition
they have got and the bottom line for me was that it was a great time to be involved with Hull FC," said Ellis, who will take up a three-year deal in November.I said originally that I would maybe like to return to one of my old clubs or my home-town club in Castleford but, when I looked at it and thought about it more, I realised I still really wanted to win things and achieve things and I really believe I can do that at Hull FC
."
...
and
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:51 am
|
Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 258
|
DGM wrote:
hmm.http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/rugbyl ... ll-FC.html
"I was lucky to have a few clubs interested but I've been listening to Hull and to the ambition
they have got and the bottom line for me was that it was a great time to be involved with Hull FC," said Ellis, who will take up a three-year deal in November.I said originally that I would maybe like to return to one of my old clubs or my home-town club in Castleford but, when I looked at it and thought about it more, I realised I still really wanted to win things and achieve things and I really believe I can do that at Hull FC
."
...
and
He's not going to say i went to Hull because they offered me the best deal is he....
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:00 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2188
|
Salty mouse wrote:
He's not going to say i went to Hull because they offered me the best deal is he....
I've quoted you his specific reasons and he achieved them. Let's face it, at the time he could've got a 3-year deal pretty much anywhere in SL.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: billysbestmate, Bing [Bot], craig hkr, des lawson, lampyboy, moxi1, rover 2000, Rural Robin, Salty mouse, Slugger McBatt, Wardy67 and 157 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull KR
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,649,388
|2,421
|76,295
|4,559
|SET
|