Erik the not red wrote:
Player T TA TK MT MI TB AT C M AG CB DR E FT G MG OF P
Player A 0 0 26 3 5 4 1 14 93 6.64 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 0
Player B 0 1 24 1 3 1 10 5 27 5.40 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 1
2 players. Apparently 1 had the other one in his pocket so it would be easy to tell who is who.
Answers from our resident gurus on here please.
I think player A is Odell Beckham, and the std 01241 is Arbroath, so could B be Gordon Strachan ?
The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams
Kill the King 1978
Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:38 pm
Good job with those stats. McGuire in the Semi's and the final was superb. Particularly the final. Great signing great player still
Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:51 pm
Erik the not red wrote:
It's B. The one who guided his lesser pack around the pitch then onto his 9th Grand Final and second Harry Sunderland trophy.
That one.
Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:58 pm
He's not the first wezzie to retire to the east coast and he won't be the last
Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:08 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
He's not the first wezzie to retire to the east coast and he won't be the last
Yeah Leon Pryce was crap
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:13 pm
fun time frankie wrote:
Yeah Leon Pryce was crap
Yeah. That's the problem with half backs with a sack full of medals, nothing to prove and a fat salary being paid to them every month
Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:09 am
[quote="Jake the Peg"]He's a fanny. It will be hilarious watching him run around flapping his arms and spitting his dummy out for rovers next year.
Remind me which of him and kelly have a challenge cup winners medal this year and are on the MOS shortlist?[/quote
Love this quote and now you're saying having a half back with medals is a bad thing
Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:08 am
There's no doubt he's an improvement on your halfback options from this season just gone & his career has been fantastic, but best not pretend this is anything more to him than semi-retirement. He hasn't moved to Rovers to win trophies or to sample the culture in East Hull, he's signed because you offered him (at what will be 35) a 2-year deal.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 10:09 am
Not unlike Ellis when he signed for you? At that point Fc winning a trophy looked unlikely.Up until that 20-22 game it still did,that was the pivotal moment in both our teams curves would you not agree?
From McGuire and Leeds pov this decision was made after last season being in bottom 4 and both coach and team were under huge pressure/criticism. The feeling was/is Leeds needed new players and the last of the old guard would make way.Suited both parties at that time I reckon? Who could have forseen the GF result back then? Fairytale stuff not unlike the trio in 2015. Seems him coming here has ruffled a few black n white feathers? The jealousy of leeds and the hatred of Rovers combined in the single player who has led Leeds to countless victory.All I'm hearing from fc fans is "injury prone" "past it" "lucky to get 10 games out of him". Same with any signing, he may get injured,he may play every game? So many variables on how that top 8 will end
Fri Oct 13, 2017 10:26 am
craig hkr wrote:
Not unlike Ellis when he signed for you? At that point Fc winning a trophy looked unlikely.
Not really. Ellis was 30, a current England International, & was in the 4th season of a very good spell in the NRL when he signed for us.
The two seasons prior to him signing, 2010 & 2011, we finished in the playoffs, 6th & 8th.
craig hkr wrote:
Up until that 20-22 game it still did,that was the pivotal moment in both our teams curves would you not agree?
No I wouldn't. The seeds to success were being sewn well before then, although that game did mark the point in which our season started, albeit wasn't it only Round6?
craig hkr wrote:
From McGuire and Leeds pov this decision was made after last season being in bottom 4 and both coach and team were under huge pressure/criticism. The feeling was/is Leeds needed new players and the last of the old guard would make way.Suited both parties at that time I reckon? Who could have forseen the GF result back then? Fairytale stuff not unlike the trio in 2015. Seems him coming here has ruffled a few black n white feathers? The jealousy of leeds and the hatred of Rovers combined in the single player who has led Leeds to countless victory.All I'm hearing from fc fans is "injury prone" "past it" "lucky to get 10 games out of him". Same with any signing, he may get injured,he may play every game? So many variables on how that top 8 will end
McGuire isn't injury prone, he's generally got a pretty good record except for a blip in 2016.
But, it is what it is, a 35-year old half getting a final payday from a club desperate enough to offer one. I'm talking from experience having seen players like Dykes, Long & Pryce in recent years.
