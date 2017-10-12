WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Danny McGuire

Board index Super League Hull KR Danny McGuire

Post a reply
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 2:50 pm
BiltonRobin User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 325
Erik the not red wrote:
Player T TA TK MT MI TB AT C M AG CB DR E FT G MG OF P

Player A 0 0 26 3 5 4 1 14 93 6.64 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 0
Player B 0 1 24 1 3 1 10 5 27 5.40 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 1


2 players. Apparently 1 had the other one in his pocket so it would be easy to tell who is who.

Answers from our resident gurus on here please.


I think player A is Odell Beckham, and the std 01241 is Arbroath, so could B be Gordon Strachan ?
The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams
Kill the King 1978
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:38 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 988
Good job with those stats. McGuire in the Semi's and the final was superb. Particularly the final. Great signing great player still
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:51 pm
Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 952
Erik the not red wrote:
Player T TA TK MT MI TB AT C M AG CB DR E FT G MG OF P

Player A 0 0 26 3 5 4 1 14 93 6.64 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 0
Player B 0 1 24 1 3 1 10 5 27 5.40 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 1


2 players. Apparently 1 had the other one in his pocket so it would be easy to tell who is who.

Answers from our resident gurus on here please.


It's B. The one who guided his lesser pack around the pitch then onto his 9th Grand Final and second Harry Sunderland trophy.

That one.
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:58 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26474
He's not the first wezzie to retire to the east coast and he won't be the last
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:08 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5833
Location: east east hull
Jake the Peg wrote:
He's not the first wezzie to retire to the east coast and he won't be the last

Yeah Leon Pryce was crap
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:13 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26474
fun time frankie wrote:
Yeah Leon Pryce was crap


Yeah. That's the problem with half backs with a sack full of medals, nothing to prove and a fat salary being paid to them every month
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:09 am
Eton st robin Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:29 am
Posts: 10
[quote="Jake the Peg"]He's a fanny. It will be hilarious watching him run around flapping his arms and spitting his dummy out for rovers next year.

Remind me which of him and kelly have a challenge cup winners medal this year and are on the MOS shortlist?[/quote



Love this quote and now you're saying having a half back with medals is a bad thing :lol:
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:08 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2183
There's no doubt he's an improvement on your halfback options from this season just gone & his career has been fantastic, but best not pretend this is anything more to him than semi-retirement. He hasn't moved to Rovers to win trophies or to sample the culture in East Hull, he's signed because you offered him (at what will be 35) a 2-year deal.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 10:09 am
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 988
Not unlike Ellis when he signed for you? At that point Fc winning a trophy looked unlikely.Up until that 20-22 game it still did,that was the pivotal moment in both our teams curves would you not agree?
From McGuire and Leeds pov this decision was made after last season being in bottom 4 and both coach and team were under huge pressure/criticism. The feeling was/is Leeds needed new players and the last of the old guard would make way.Suited both parties at that time I reckon? Who could have forseen the GF result back then? Fairytale stuff not unlike the trio in 2015. Seems him coming here has ruffled a few black n white feathers? The jealousy of leeds and the hatred of Rovers combined in the single player who has led Leeds to countless victory.All I'm hearing from fc fans is "injury prone" "past it" "lucky to get 10 games out of him". Same with any signing, he may get injured,he may play every game? So many variables on how that top 8 will end
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: craig hkr, DGM, fun time frankie, Old Timer No 4, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Salty mouse, Seventies red, wire-wire and 119 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,649,3372,12076,2954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM