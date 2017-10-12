Erik the not red wrote:
Player T TA TK MT MI TB AT C M AG CB DR E FT G MG OF P
Player A 0 0 26 3 5 4 1 14 93 6.64 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 0
Player B 0 1 24 1 3 1 10 5 27 5.40 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 1
2 players. Apparently 1 had the other one in his pocket so it would be easy to tell who is who.
Answers from our resident gurus on here please.
I think player A is Odell Beckham, and the std 01241 is Arbroath, so could B be Gordon Strachan ?