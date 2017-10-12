WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Danny McGuire

Board index Super League Hull KR Danny McGuire

Post a reply
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 2:50 pm
BiltonRobin User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 325
Erik the not red wrote:
Player T TA TK MT MI TB AT C M AG CB DR E FT G MG OF P

Player A 0 0 26 3 5 4 1 14 93 6.64 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 0
Player B 0 1 24 1 3 1 10 5 27 5.40 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 1


2 players. Apparently 1 had the other one in his pocket so it would be easy to tell who is who.

Answers from our resident gurus on here please.


I think player A is Odell Beckham, and the std 01241 is Arbroath, so could B be Gordon Strachan ?
The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams
Kill the King 1978
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:38 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 987
Good job with those stats. McGuire in the Semi's and the final was superb. Particularly the final. Great signing great player still
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:51 pm
Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 951
Erik the not red wrote:
Player T TA TK MT MI TB AT C M AG CB DR E FT G MG OF P

Player A 0 0 26 3 5 4 1 14 93 6.64 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 0
Player B 0 1 24 1 3 1 10 5 27 5.40 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 1


2 players. Apparently 1 had the other one in his pocket so it would be easy to tell who is who.

Answers from our resident gurus on here please.


It's B. The one who guided his lesser pack around the pitch then onto his 9th Grand Final and second Harry Sunderland trophy.

That one.
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:58 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26471
He's not the first wezzie to retire to the east coast and he won't be the last
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Burtons Forearm, Old Timer No 4, RichM, TOMCAT and 133 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,649,1453,06276,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.