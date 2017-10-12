BiltonRobin

Strong-running second rower



Erik the not red wrote: Player T TA TK MT MI TB AT C M AG CB DR E FT G MG OF P



Player A 0 0 26 3 5 4 1 14 93 6.64 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 0

Player B 0 1 24 1 3 1 10 5 27 5.40 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 1





2 players. Apparently 1 had the other one in his pocket so it would be easy to tell who is who.



Answers from our resident gurus on here please.



I think player A is Odell Beckham, and the std 01241 is Arbroath, so could B be Gordon Strachan ?

Good job with those stats. McGuire in the Semi's and the final was superb. Particularly the final. Great signing great player still



It's B. The one who guided his lesser pack around the pitch then onto his 9th Grand Final and second Harry Sunderland trophy.



It's B. The one who guided his lesser pack around the pitch then onto his 9th Grand Final and second Harry Sunderland trophy.That one.

