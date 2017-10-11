Erik the not red wrote: Player T TA TK MT MI TB AT C M AG CB DR E FT G MG OF P



Player A 0 0 26 3 5 4 1 14 93 6.64 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 0

Player B 0 1 24 1 3 1 10 5 27 5.40 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 1





2 players. Apparently 1 had the other one in his pocket so it would be easy to tell who is who.



Answers from our resident gurus on here please.

It is very difficult to refute this evidence. Primarily owing to it being such a struggle to read it. On my tablet at least. Please sort out the formatting of your table, ideally including definitions of abbreviations in a footnote. This might best be done in Word, and then you can take a screen grab or snip. When it is legible, I'll be happy to a) marvel at your insight, or b) point out the flaws in your thinking.