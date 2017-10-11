WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Danny McGuire

Re: Danny McGuire
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:00 am
Bang
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006
Posts: 8771
Location: LDZ
He's a champion player. Wish him all the best at your place over the next two years.

If he plays anything like he did last Saturday - you're in for a treat!
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:04 pm
christopher
Joined: Tue Nov 19, 2002
Posts: 6589
Location: Sydney NSW
Mcguire has been one of if not the player I've enjoyed watching the most in the SL era, it will be quite strange watching him play for another side - I may have to adopt you guys as my second team as I hope he end his career playing well.

He can leave his few poor games of the season for when you play us though.
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:11 pm
Leeds Thirteen
Joined: Mon Feb 25, 2002
Posts: 619
Location: Bradford 6 ( Bandit country )
fun time frankie wrote:
Since you told us how bad McGuire is and how the new messiah is doing i.e. CC winners medal nominated for MOS not that anyone remembers that etc McGuire went on to win a semi final carrying Kelly around in his pocket then went on to win his 8th grand final and the MOM award not bad going for a fanny as you put it :D


Jake the peg , what a tool !

Not only did he have Kelly in his back pocket , but found room for Sneyd and Gale as well !

Produced his second half back masterclass in as many finals ,

I sincerely hope he continues to perform at this level and does Rovers and himself proud .
" Nothings changed for all the deaths or their ideas created,
its just the same fascistic games but the rules arent clearly stated
nothings really different , all governments the same ,
they can call it freedom , but slavery is the game "
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:53 am
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007
Posts: 26470
Leeds Thirteen wrote:
Jake the peg , what a tool !

Not only did he have Kelly in his back pocket , but found room for Sneyd and Gale as well !

Produced his second half back masterclass in as many finals ,

I sincerely hope he continues to perform at this level and does Rovers and himself proud .


:lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

Another new member for my fan club
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:22 pm
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 742
Player T TA TK MT MI TB AT C M AG CB DR E FT G MG OF P

Player A 0 0 26 3 5 4 1 14 93 6.64 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 0
Player B 0 1 24 1 3 1 10 5 27 5.40 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 1


2 players. Apparently 1 had the other one in his pocket so it would be easy to tell who is who.

Answers from our resident gurus on here please.
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:43 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5832
Location: east east hull
Erik the not red wrote:
You bring out the stats McGuire brings out his medals :D
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:43 pm
LifeLongHKRFan
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009
Posts: 1892
Erik the not red wrote:
Awwww. but but.....the stats say....
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:45 pm
Mild Rover
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007
Posts: 9885
Location: Leicestershire.
Erik the not red wrote:
It is very difficult to refute this evidence. Primarily owing to it being such a struggle to read it. On my tablet at least. Please sort out the formatting of your table, ideally including definitions of abbreviations in a footnote. This might best be done in Word, and then you can take a screen grab or snip. When it is legible, I'll be happy to a) marvel at your insight, or b) point out the flaws in your thinking.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:46 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 351
Erik the not red wrote:
it is hard to tell by those numbers so they got some forensic evidence, and a couple of strands of ginger hair were found in his shorts when mrs McGuire did the washing
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!
