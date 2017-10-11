fun time frankie wrote:
Since you told us how bad McGuire is and how the new messiah is doing i.e. CC winners medal nominated for MOS not that anyone remembers that etc McGuire went on to win a semi final carrying Kelly around in his pocket then went on to win his 8th grand final and the MOM award not bad going for a fanny as you put it
Jake the peg , what a tool !
Not only did he have Kelly in his back pocket , but found room for Sneyd and Gale as well !
Produced his second half back masterclass in as many finals ,
I sincerely hope he continues to perform at this level and does Rovers and himself proud .
" Nothings changed for all the deaths or their ideas created,
its just the same fascistic games but the rules arent clearly stated
nothings really different , all governments the same ,
they can call it freedom , but slavery is the game "
