Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:00 am
He's a champion player. Wish him all the best at your place over the next two years.

If he plays anything like he did last Saturday - you're in for a treat!
Re: Danny McGuire
Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:04 pm
Mcguire has been one of if not the player I've enjoyed watching the most in the SL era, it will be quite strange watching him play for another side - I may have to adopt you guys as my second team as I hope he end his career playing well.

He can leave his few poor games of the season for when you play us though.
Re: Danny McGuire
Wed Oct 11, 2017 5:11 pm
fun time frankie wrote:
Since you told us how bad McGuire is and how the new messiah is doing i.e. CC winners medal nominated for MOS not that anyone remembers that etc McGuire went on to win a semi final carrying Kelly around in his pocket then went on to win his 8th grand final and the MOM award not bad going for a fanny as you put it :D


Jake the peg , what a tool !

Not only did he have Kelly in his back pocket , but found room for Sneyd and Gale as well !

Produced his second half back masterclass in as many finals ,

I sincerely hope he continues to perform at this level and does Rovers and himself proud .
