Jake the Peg

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm

Posts: 26463



fun time frankie wrote: Didn't you lot used to say how crap Kelly was

No, great player. 2016 definitely his best season though No, great player. 2016 definitely his best season though Eton st robin Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:29 am

Posts: 9

Jake the Peg wrote: He's a fanny. It will be hilarious watching him run around flapping his arms and spitting his dummy out for rovers next year.



Remind me which of him and kelly have a challenge cup winners medal this year and are on the MOS shortlist?



Hilarious? Well the Harry Sunderland award last night must have given you hysterics. Hilarious? Well the Harry Sunderland award last night must have given you hysterics. Salty mouse Strong-running second rower



Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am

Posts: 252

God I hate the off season.. cravenpark1

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm

Posts: 2774

Location: live in gosport wos hull

Salty mouse wrote: God I hate the off season..

Me to lets hope we have loads to look forward to but we also have the world cup at the end of the month that might be good you never know we might get into the Final Me to lets hope we have loads to look forward to but we also have the world cup at the end of the month that might be good you never know we might get into the Final JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well rover 2000 Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm

Posts: 348

Jake the Peg wrote: He's a fanny. It will be hilarious watching him run around flapping his arms and spitting his dummy out for rovers next year.



Remind me which of him and kelly have a challenge cup winners medal this year and are on the MOS shortlist? a very shrewd judge of a rugby league player is old professor peg, a walking encyclopedia whos opinions and judgements are always taken seriously MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE! Paul_HKR Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am

Posts: 139

Mags' form for Leeds this season will surely have silenced the doubters.



For me, he is by far the best half back in the competition and he will be wearing Red'n'White! Jake the Peg

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm

Posts: 26463

Paul_HKR wrote: Mags' form for Leeds this season will surely have silenced the doubters.



For me, he is by far the best half back in the competition and he will be wearing Red'n'White!

Yeah course he is Yeah course he is Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Dan Dramire, fun time frankie, Greavsie, The Ghost of '99 and 167 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 1 ... 8 119 posts • Page 12 of 12 Return to Hull KR Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,646,220 3,223 76,290 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!.

























