Re: Danny McGuire
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:36 pm
hull2524
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4841
he was till he came over to the dark side :ROCKS: :ROCKS:
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:06 am
craig hkr
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 977
fun time frankie wrote:
Didn't you lot used to say how crap Kelly was


Oooft Jake took down in a sentence. Nice work
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:24 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26461
fun time frankie wrote:
Didn't you lot used to say how crap Kelly was

No, great player. 2016 definitely his best season though :lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: Danny McGuire
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:24 am
Eton st robin

Joined: Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:29 am
Posts: 9
Jake the Peg wrote:
He's a fanny. It will be hilarious watching him run around flapping his arms and spitting his dummy out for rovers next year.

Remind me which of him and kelly have a challenge cup winners medal this year and are on the MOS shortlist?


Hilarious? Well the Harry Sunderland award last night must have given you hysterics.
